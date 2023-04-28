Mallikarjun Kharge: PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’; BJP hits back at congress president







“Prime Minister Modi is like a ‘venomous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it you’re dead,” Kharge said earlier today at a rally in Kalaburagi , in Karnataka. NEW DELHI: In a scathing personal remark against the Prime Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Loaded Thursday compared Narendra Fashion with a “venomous snake”. He later apologized for his remark and clarified that he was not referring to Modi but to the ideology of BJP “Prime Minister Modi is like a ‘venomous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it you’re dead,” Kharge said earlier today at a rally in Kalaburagi , in Karnataka. Kharge’s strong remark was expected to have drawn the ire of the BJP with various party leaders lashing out at the Congress speaker.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said Congress was unable to fight Prime Minister Modi politically and that kind of thinking was born out of that desperation.

“There is a poison in the mind of Kharge. It is a mind of prejudice towards Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. This kind of thinking comes from desperation as they are unable to fight it politically and they see that their ship flows… People will teach them a lesson,” Bommai said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Kharge’s remark was worse than Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’ dig at PM Modi.

“Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the chairman of the party, but no one considers him as such, so he thought of making a worse statement than Sonia Gandhi’s,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje chastised Kharge for using “such language” when he was a senior leader.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is a top leader and President of Congress. What does he mean to the world? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him and the use of such language for the Prime minister shows the level Congress has stooped to,” she said, adding that Kharge should apologize to the country. Following the massive uproar, Kharge expressed “particular regret” for his remarks.

“If my statement hurt anyone, if it was misinterpreted and upset anyone, I will express particular regret,” Kharge said.

“We have ideological differences. The RSS-BJP ideology is toxic. But they compared her to the Prime Minister and claimed that I made comments about her. I never intended to talk about anyone or hurt anyone,” he said.

Earlier too, Kharge said his remarks were not aimed at Prime Minister Modi. “I never said this personally for Prime Minister Modi, what I said was that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it your death is certain,” he said. .

Kharge has made several digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office as Congress Speaker.

Earlier, in February, Kharge pointed his guns at Prime Minister Modi, saying his arrogance was “dangerous” for the country and democracy.

Later, Kharge questioned Modi on Adani’s issue, alleging that the prime minister is using public money to favor the businessman.

He also said Modi should stop calling himself the anti-corruption crusader after the PM mocked opposition parties for launching a ‘bhrashtachari bachao abhiyan’ (save corruption campaign) against central agencies .

While Prime Minister Modi has praised Kharge on public platforms, he has often mocked Congress for installing the Karnataka veteran as the “remote-controlled” president.

