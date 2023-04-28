Imran Khan on Hamid Mir’s Comments on Bajwa Kashmir Plan





An undated image of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan indirectly endorsed journalist Hamid Mir’s comments on General (Retired) Qamar Bajwa’s plan in Kashmir on Friday, saying he knew more than that.

Presenter Hamir Mir, in a television program, spoke at length a few days ago about the unofficial interaction of former army chiefs with a group of 20 to 25 journalists during which issues related to Pakistani-Indian relations and the Kashmir conflict were also discussed. in discussion.

The reporter had said that Bajwa had told reporters that Pakistan was in no condition to wage war with India.

Khan, who blamed the former army chief for toppling his government, said: I know more than that, but it’s a matter of national security.

He was speaking to reporters on his arrival at the High Court in Islamabad where he had come to seek bail in a case of incitement to mutiny.

I don’t want this to become international news and for Pakistan to suffer.

Earlier in the day, the military media branch responded to Bajwa’s remarks, saying they were taken out of context by the media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released the statement after discussions in the media about the combat readiness of the Pakistani army given the status of some weapon systems in its inventory.

To that end, the former army chief’s views on the future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with reporters in a confidential interactive session, have been taken out of context, the ISPR said. .

He assured the people that the army will always be proud of its operational readiness and greater combat readiness.

The Pakistan Armed Forces have always kept and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and seasoned human resources always ready for the defense of the motherland, the ISPR said.

