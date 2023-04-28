Xi Jinping holds first call with Zelensky since invading Russia – Reuters





On Wednesday April 26, Xi Jinping urged Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct negotiations with Moscow in his first conversation with Ukraine’s president since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Zelensky described the call as long and significant in a post on Twitter, but later stress that peace could only be achieved on the 1991 borders. This would see Ukraine take full control of Crimea. Having expressed a desire to speak directly with the Beijing leader for some time, Mr Zelensky hinted that this could mark the start of new and improved relations. He said: I believe that this call, together with the appointment of the Ukrainian Ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations. I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations. – (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023 Mr. Xi took the opportunity to call for peace talks. China’s foreign ministry said its chief stress that dialogue and negotiation are the only way forward. He and Emmanuel Macron said talks should begin as soon as possible after the French leaders’ state visit to China earlier this month. It was later reported that Mr Macron had instructed his foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, to work with Wang Yi, Beijing’s top diplomat, to establish a framework that could serve as the basis for future negotiations. Potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis also call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, to avoid a situation where you just have massive losses, massive expenditures and you find yourself in a bind. Few of today’s world leaders have called for the talks to begin, though many are willing to end the war at the negotiating table. Beijing will now send an envoy to Ukraine to help work towards a political settlement to the ongoing conflict. A Chinese reading of the call, which lasted just under an hour, read: As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will not sit back and pour oil on the fire, let alone seek to profit from it. China has provided several batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to provide aid. to the best of his abilities. Kyiv’s reading of the appeal does not refer directly to a negotiated settlement, however. administration instead Express hope for China’s active participation in peacemaking efforts.

