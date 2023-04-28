Behind attempts to pin Kejriwal over renovation costs lies Narendra Modis’ desperation

Narendra Modi must be in seventh heaven. Her black beast, potentially his sworn enemy, Arvind Kejriwal has feet of clay. For years, Kejriwal has tirelessly pitted his own simple lifestyle and partying in the service of the people against Modis’ endless preoccupation with himself and exclusive concern for the industrial health of the super-rich, such as the Ambanis, Adanis and the Tatas.

Ten days ago, Kejriwal used the only weapon against Modi against which a dictator has no defense: satire and ridicule. Charlie Chaplin, the greatest comedian of the 20e century, had used it against Adolf Hitler in his 1939 film Immortal, the great dictator. Kejriwal had done this ten days ago with aA 20-minute story he told in the Vidhan Sabha, titled VShighhi raja collar. It had the same effect in India as the great dictatorhad had in the United States: the videos of the story garnered millions of views. The release of data to show that the CM house his government is building cost Rs 45 crore was Modis’ counterattack!

But will he succeed in shaking Kejriwal’s hold on the people of Delhi? The commercial media’s gleeful acceptance of the estimate as gross extravagance by a man whose ego has finally outgrown his mundane physical stature, was only to be expected in a country where investigative journalism has been strangled to death. But surely a newspaper needed to compare this story with the cost of Modis’ own project, the Central Vista redevelopment project, Which one is Rs13,450 croresi.e. $1.7 billion.

This redevelopment is to span 20,866 square meters and have a total built-up area of ​​64,500 square meters. Inside, the Prime Ministers’ House complex will cover 36,268 square feet (over 4,000 square meters) and will cost Rs 467 crore. It is more than ten times the amount estimated for the housing complex proposed by the Chief Ministers of Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s new office and residence will be on a site covering 15 acres. It will contain ten four-story buildings that will house not only his residence, but the living quarters of his special protection group and his private office complex.

This is no different than the current layout of (the old) racecourse road where these functions are spread over 4 buildings set in lawns which cover approximately 16 acres. This arrangement has comfortably served five previous prime ministers, from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh.

Despite this, Modis’ reasons for the complex closer to Parliament and the Prime Minister’s official secretariat are understandable, due to the rapidly increasing traffic on New Delhi’s roads, the resulting worsening traffic jams, and therefore of the growing vulnerability of any cavalcade to a terrorist attack.

What necessitated the reconstruction of the CM residence?

But it was these same considerations, multiplied many times over, which necessitated the reconstruction of the residence of the principal ministers. For Kejriwal had adamantly refused to move to Raj Nivas, the residence of the British chief administrators of Delhi, and later chief ministers after Delhi became a state, considering it too big and too big for him and had, instead chose to stay at what was once the residence of Delhi Vidhan Sabha speakers at 6 Flagstaff Road in Old Delhi.

Anyone who met Kejriwal at home around this time will recall that 6 Flagstaff Road is a two-story house with a small entrance hall which Kejriwal had converted into an informal meeting room, lounge and dining room. central and three bedrooms distributed around. , one of which was occupied by his father and a computer. That was all!

The whole house reeked of decay. Considering it was built in 1942, barely a decade after the British moved their capital from Calcutta to Delhi, this was hardly surprising. So, having lived in a similar house in New Delhi in the 1950s and 1960s, I was not surprised to learn that the ceilings in all three bedrooms had started to leak.

Those who accuse Kejriwal of being corrupted by power today must be wondering why this only surfaced in 2020, seven years after the AAP came to power in Delhi? The short answer is that when he chose 6 Flagstaff Road over Raj Nivas, Kejriwal failed to realize that the chief minister’s house was also to serve as his main office.

This had been understood by the British as early as 1906, when they built the first Raj Nivas office-residence on what was then the Ludlow Castle Road, and is now the Raj Nivas Marg.

After independence, with an ever-expanding city and increasing state regulation of civic life, this complex became too small in 1988. The two wings of Raj Nivas were therefore completely redesigned and expanded into a high-rise residence-secretariat. fresh in 1995.

This context is necessary to understand why the conversion of 6 Flagstaff Road, which was only a choice of home for Chief Ministers, into the official residence of all future Chief Ministers of the State is costing 45 crores of rupees. Kejriwal had chosen it as an unpretentious house. But the house of a chief minister can never be private. On the contrary, it must necessarily be a mini-secretariat which can receive information and transmit decisions instantaneously, as the Prime Minister needs it.

In 2015, when Kejriwal chose to live there, it was a house with no office. Over the next five years, this gap was filled by thefor that addition of temporary rooms fitted out between the gate and the entrance to the house. These sufficed until 2020 when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The closure of the entire Delhi secretariat did not lead to a work stoppage. On the contrary, with the need to open COVID services, organize medicine, oxygen and ambulances, and care for tens of thousands of suddenly destitute migrant workers, 6 Flagstaff Road has suddenly become the nerve center of government.

I can’t even begin to imagine how his administration coped with the crisis of the pile of dilapidated shacks I had seen on Flagstaff Road. But that experience, no doubt, taught Kejriwal a hard lesson: he had to choose between looking and acting like a leader of the poor always looking for votes, and a leader who wanted to serve the poor and save their lives. It is therefore no surprise that the first order for renovations worth Rs 7.09 crore was issued on September 09, 2020.

Once it was decided that 6 Flagstaff Road would be the permanent official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi, another need arose that had been largely overlooked in Kejriwal’s early years. It served as accommodation for his personal security personnel. It was this need that had caused the current official residence of the Prime Ministers to expand from 5 Race Course Road as his home and 7 Race Course Road as his personal office to also include 3 and 9 Race Course Road.

This is also the need explicitly stated for the residential PMs complex that Modi is installing at the edge of the lawns of Central Vista. Modi therefore spends almost 11 times more to meet the same need as Kejriwal. Is it because the work of a Prime Minister is 11 times more expensive than that of a Chief Minister? Or is it because Modis ego is considerably bigger than Kejriwals?

Prem Shankar Jha is a seasoned journalist.