Connect with us

Politics

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns amid anger over his role in Boris Johnson loan inquiry

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns amid anger over his role in Boris Johnson loan inquiry

 


British Broadcasting Company (BBC) chairman Richard Sharp has announced his resignation after controversy over his role in arranging a loan deal for former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sharp quit over his involvement in securing a private line of credit of up to $990,000 for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a Canadian businessman.

An independent report investigating the allegations found Sharp breached rules on public appointments in relation to a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp said he accepted a request to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find his successor. The chairman also mentioned he was quitting to put BBC interests first “after inadvertently breaking” the rules.

“I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” Sharp said in a statement. “I have therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC to the Secretary of State and the Board.”

Controversy between Richard Sharp and Boris Johnson

Richard Sharp has been accused of helping arrange then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credit line weeks before he was appointed to the BBC job on the government’s recommendation.

The 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who was introduced to Johnson by Sharp, a Conservative Party donor. Johnson was the leader of the party as well as the British Prime Minister.

While being considered for the BBC job, Sharp put Johnson in late 2020 contact with a distant cousin of the prime minister who gave him an 800,000 ($1 million) credit facility.

Sharp denied getting the quid pro quo job for helping cash-strapped Johnson, but announced his resignation following Heppinstall’s submission of his report to Sunak’s government.

He admitted breaching conflict of interest rules for senior UK officials, but said it was “inadvertent and not material” to his appointment at the BBC.

What was Richard Sharp convicted of?

The country’s public appointments watchdog has been investigating how Richard Sharp was chosen by the government to chair the broadcaster in 2021. A report into the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found that Sharp did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.

“There is a risk of having the impression that Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he assisted (…) the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter”, noted lawyer Adam Heppinstall.

The report found that while he breached the government’s code for public appointments by failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest, it was also true that a breach did not necessarily invalidate his appointment.

But Sharp said staying on until the end of his four-year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster’s “good work”.

(With contributions from the agency)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/bbc-chairman-richard-sharp-resigns-amid-ire-over-role-in-boris-johnson-loan-enquiry-11682673910005.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: