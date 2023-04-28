BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns amid anger over his role in Boris Johnson loan inquiry

British Broadcasting Company (BBC) chairman Richard Sharp has announced his resignation after controversy over his role in arranging a loan deal for former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sharp quit over his involvement in securing a private line of credit of up to $990,000 for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a Canadian businessman.

An independent report investigating the allegations found Sharp breached rules on public appointments in relation to a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp said he accepted a request to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find his successor. The chairman also mentioned he was quitting to put BBC interests first “after inadvertently breaking” the rules.

“I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” Sharp said in a statement. “I have therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC to the Secretary of State and the Board.”

Controversy between Richard Sharp and Boris Johnson

Richard Sharp has been accused of helping arrange then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credit line weeks before he was appointed to the BBC job on the government’s recommendation.

The 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who was introduced to Johnson by Sharp, a Conservative Party donor. Johnson was the leader of the party as well as the British Prime Minister.

While being considered for the BBC job, Sharp put Johnson in late 2020 contact with a distant cousin of the prime minister who gave him an 800,000 ($1 million) credit facility.

Sharp denied getting the quid pro quo job for helping cash-strapped Johnson, but announced his resignation following Heppinstall’s submission of his report to Sunak’s government.

He admitted breaching conflict of interest rules for senior UK officials, but said it was “inadvertent and not material” to his appointment at the BBC.

What was Richard Sharp convicted of?

The country’s public appointments watchdog has been investigating how Richard Sharp was chosen by the government to chair the broadcaster in 2021. A report into the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found that Sharp did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.

“There is a risk of having the impression that Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he assisted (…) the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter”, noted lawyer Adam Heppinstall.

The report found that while he breached the government’s code for public appointments by failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest, it was also true that a breach did not necessarily invalidate his appointment.

But Sharp said staying on until the end of his four-year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster’s “good work”.

