Donald Trump’s attorney attempted to discredit Carroll’s testimony during savage cross-examination.





It’s been nearly three decades since the day Donald Trump allegedly raped E. Jean Carroll. This week, she was asked to recall dozens of minute details about the circumstances of the assault, which she said took place in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan.

Did Trump use the word lingerie or a different term to describe the gift he was looking for at the store? On which floor of the store did the alleged rape take place? How long did Carroll use the escalators? Did she see other people in their vicinity? Did she first glimpse Trump through a revolving door or a regular door?

The questions came from Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who cross-examined Carroll on Thursday. In front of a nine-person jury, Tacopina attempted to tarnish Carroll’s credibility by pointing out where his memory failed.

The two charges in Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trumpbattery and defamation hinge on whether Trump raped the longtime columnist one night in the mid-1990s. Tacopinas’ series of questions highlighted the challenges Carroll might face in convincing the jury of her story.

For one thing, she says she doesn’t remember the exact date of the encounter. She estimated that it happened in 1995 or 1996 and remembered that she was wearing a woolen dress and tights without a jacket, which led her to believe that it happened in the spring or in autumn ; later, she said, a memory from friends helped narrow it down to 1996. But without a specific date, Tacopina told jurors in his opening statement on Tuesday, it’s impossible for Trump to prove his innocence. . She doesn’t want to give Donald Trump the chance to provide an alibi, he said.

It is common for survivors of sexual violence to forget or block out certain facts about their assaults, even though other details remain exceptionally vivid in their memory. And since Carroll did not file a police report on the alleged assault, she had no record or any real reason to remember the exact date it happened. But Trump’s legal team is relying on that uncertainty as supposed evidence that they made it all up.

As Tacopina cross-examined Carroll on Thursday, he looked for further inconsistencies between his testimony in court and his previous accounts of the alleged rape. After he asked her if she first saw Trump through a revolving door, and Carroll testified I know it’s a revolving door, Tacopina produced an excerpt from her book that said it would have could have been a normal door at that time, I don’t remember.

He also suggested that the specifics of the rape she described were far-fetched. How could she have been holding her purse all the time? What part of her knee did she use to punch Trump? And how could she lift him when her pantyhose would have been pulled down, while wearing four inch heels and being forcibly penetrated by a heavy man?

The outcome in this case will depend on the willingness of jurors considering these issues to give Carroll the benefit of the doubt if they find her more trustworthy than Trump, even if some key details are unclear. (The former president can still choose to testify, but he did not attend the trial.)

To find Trump guilty, jurors will also have to ignore several classic arguments used to discredit rape accusers that Tacopina addressed. They’ll have to believe it plausible that Carroll didn’t yell. (I’m not screaming. You can’t beat me for not screaming, Carroll told Tacopina when asked if she had screamed for help.)

They’ll have to believe it’s plausible that she didn’t call a doctor or the police after the alleged rape which Tacopina deemed odd, even though, she said, later that night her vagina told him. still hurt his fingers.

They will have to believe it plausible that her first call after the alleged assault was not to 911, but to a friend, as she was confused and wanted a friend to reassure her by laughing at the story.

Instead, Carroll said, the friend on the phone grew concerned and told her that what had just transpired in Bergdorf’s locker room was rape. The friend will probably testify in the next few days. We can expect to see Tacopina use the same well-worn discredit tactic on her.

