The UGM professional school develops a brake pad detector using AI
Gadjah Mada University (UGM) vocational school has succeeded in developing brake pad crack detection technology using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The tool for detecting cracks in brake linings using AI is the result of an applied research collaboration between Agus Winarno as a lecturer at the vocational school UGM with students and industry and PT Akebono Brake Astra Indonesia.
The existence of this tool is a breakthrough for the international automotive industry, as until now brake lining crack testing is still done manually using the human sense of hearing.
And it is one of the products of the collaboration between vocational education and industry that caught the direct attention of the entourage of President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Hannover Messe. 2023.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the visit asked where this tool was produced and the types of companies that could use it. The Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartanto, who also accompanied the group, immediately answered this question.
Hartarto explained to the German Chancellor that this tool was produced in Indonesia to support supply chain in the automotive industry.
A synergistic partnership ecosystem between the world of education, especially professional and industrial, should be able to support the realization of Indonesia 4.0 in terms of new technologies, especially those based on the Internet of Things (IoT) and l ‘IA. In addition, it also contributes as an economic driver and accelerator of industrial competitiveness.
The vocational education unit is not just a supplier of manpower, but a partner in the creation of technologies, said Agus Winarno, head of the research team at the vocational school UGM, in a statement written on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Agus Winarno explained that Indonesia has the strength to compete with other countries due to possessing abundant natural and human resources. Even so, it should be recognized that Indonesia still needs to increase the use of technology to support investment and industry in Indonesia.
The greatest potential (Indonesia) is material, it is the most important. Secondly, the (number) human resources are important. But the problem is the technology that still needs to be pursued to be competitive, he said.
Agus Winarno also said Indonesia needs to learn from Germany in managing and prioritizing vocational education as an important part of supporting investment and industry. Therefore, he hopes that through international events such as the Hannover Fair, Indonesia can be more open to establishing cooperation and investment from other potential countries.
Cooperation has been established between vocational education and industry, but not yet as in Germany. In Germany, vocational training is very important to support development, Agus said.
One of the challenges to consider, according to Agus, is related to the competence of the workforce. Indeed, in developed countries like Germany, vocational education has produced a skilled workforce. Meanwhile, in the country, vocational education is still at the stage of providing manpower.
A link must be established between investment, potential and human development. While the learning method must lead there, a clear roadmap, what is the investment, what are the future trends and what we have to be agile. In this way, vocational education can prepare from the most basic line to the highest line, namely innovation, he said.
The Ministry of Education and Culture participated in the Hannover Messe 2023 exhibition in Germany. The Hannover Messe was first held in 1947 and is currently the world’s largest annual industrial technology exhibition. In 2023, Indonesia is the official partner country of Hannover Messe with the theme Making Indonesia 4.0.
