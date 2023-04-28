US-China communication breakdown increases risk of unintended crisis

A breakdown in communication between the United States and China increases the risk of an unintended crisis or conflict between the two superpowers, according to current and former US and Western officials.

Diplomatic channels between China and the United States have mostly dried up as superpower relations have steadily soured over two successive administrations, with Beijing so far unwilling to say when senior officials Americans from the Biden administration will be welcome for high-level meetings.

Even if the two parties manage to come to an agreement phone call soon between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping or a Cabinet-level meeting to discuss trade as the White House’s official store, an underlying mistrust has infected the relationship, say former U.S. diplomats and Western officials.

There are so many suspicions about each side’s intentions, said Susan Thornton, a former US diplomat who worked in Asia. Lack of communication only amplifies and worsens the downward spiral, said Thornton, now a senior fellow at Yale Law School.

Although dialogue between China and the United States has stalled, Beijing is opening its doors to other governments, portraying itself as a global peacemaker ready to resolve conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Xi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time, saying Beijing stands on the side of peace and announcing plans to send an envoy to have in-depth communication with all warring parties.

The phone call came after China rolled out the red carpet earlier this month for French President Emmanuel Macron and hosted the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, following a China-brokered deal restoring diplomatic ties between the two regional rivals.

Chinasneighborsand US allies fear the breakdown in communication between the world’s superpowers could derail globalizationeconomyor lead to an accidental confrontation, with each side misinterpreting the other’s intentions, according to Western officials and former US diplomats.

But China sees no point in continuing talks with the Biden administration on trade or other issues, having concluded that the United States was seeking to block its economic progress and encircle its military, according to former sources. managers and experts.

The regime has decided they are out to get them, and that we will not tolerate China rising to a point where it could be an even competitor, let alone displace us as king of the mountain, Thomas said Fingar, a colleague of the Freeman Spogli. Institute for International Studies at Stanford University who has held senior positions in the Department of State.

Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund, said it was unclear if and when China would agree to face-to-face talks with Bidens’ top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Treasury and Commerce. secretaries.

They don’t see much to gain from dealing with the United States. They are not convinced that the US agenda is beneficial to China, Glaser said.

Instead, China is pursuing an ambitious global campaign as a power broker and trading partner, believing it can strengthen relations with a range of countries, especially those outside Europe and America. of the North, without having to cultivate relations with the United States.

China wants to show the rest of the world that it cares about peace, and in everything China does, it contrasts with the United States, saying: were constructive, promoted peace, while the United States was adding fuel to the fire by supplying weapons to Ukraine, Glaser said.

The hawkish domestic political climate in both countries is helping to fuel the lack of dialogue, according to former officials, as neither government wants to be seen as weak or too willing to engage in talks.

A planned visit by Blinken in February was meant to melt the ice and defuse some of the tensions with Beijing. But a 200-foot-tall Chinese airship, which US officials say was a spy balloon designed for eavesdropping, flew across the United States for several days before being shot down by a US fighter jet. which prompted Blinken to cancel his trip. Some lawmakers have sharply criticized the administration for not downing the ball sooner.

After the balloon episode, China and the United States have yet to agree on another Blinken visit.

The White House expects a phone call between Biden and Xi soon, a senior administration official said, and efforts are underway to arrange meetings with the Chinese counterparts of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary at the Treasury Janet Yellen. Conversations between the two governments via embassies are continuing as usual, the administration official said.

But military-to-military talks have been suspended, despite repeated requests from Washington. And more than 100 communication channels between different ministries and government agencies are inactive, depriving each party of mechanisms capable of defusing small disagreements and disputes.

Former intelligence officers and diplomats are concerned about how the miscommunication could occur if there was an incident similar to a 2001 collision between a Chinese fighter jet and an EP-3E surveillance plane from China. the US Navy near Hainan Island. This episode triggered a crisis, but relations between China and the United States were much better then.

In the current tense atmosphere, an incident between the two armies could quickly escalate with unpredictable consequences, said John Hamre, CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

I think it would be really difficult to control something if there was an EP-3 type incident now, because everyone is just ready to see dark motives and bad intentions, said Hamre, who has was a senior Pentagon official in the 1990s.

Hammersignfollowing a call last year from business leaders and political experts for restoring constructive dialogue between the United States and China, saying the two countries still have common economic interests.

However, the Biden administration and the Xi government seem keen to avoid any signs that they are pushing for talks.

The conventional wisdom in Washington now as well as in Beijing is that having dialogue just for the sake of dialogue is a waste of time, or a negative thing that shows weakness. So neither wants to do that, said Kurt Tong, a former career US diplomat and now managing partner of The Asia Group, a Washington-based business advisory firm.

In years past, bilateral talks with China have been candid and have helped each side better understand the other’s perspectives, according to Michael Green, chief executive of the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney, who has held leadership positions at George W. Bushs. administration.

But things have changed with Xi Jinping, Green said.

Chinese presidents’ iron grip on power narrowed what officials were willing to say, and Beijing embraced the view that the United States and its Western partners were in decline, Green said. American rhetoric about intense competition with China hasn’t helped either, he said.

This combination of aggressive triumphalism over the West and its opaque, authoritarian (Xis) leadership style has made it extremely difficult for the Biden administration to really engage in dialogue, Green said.

In aspeechYellen last week offered what appeared to be a modest olive branch to Beijing, saying that US national security measures targeting Beijing were not intended to stifle the Chinese economy and that an attempt to decouple the China’s American economy would be disastrous.

The Treasury Secretary said the United States and China can and must find a way to live together despite current tensions.

In January, Yellen met his Chinese counterpart in Zurich, marking the highest-level contact between the two countries since Xi and Biden met in November.

China claims that the United States is responsible for the tensions between the two governments.

China and the United States maintain necessary communication, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The responsibility for the current difficulties in China-US relations does not lie with China. The root cause is the US’s misguided China policy, based on a misperception of China.

The US side must show sincerity, honor its words and take concrete steps to follow through on the common understandings reached between Xi and Biden at a meeting in Bali last year, the spokesperson said.