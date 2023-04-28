Politics
Celebrating good news with Mann Ki Baat @ 100 as PM Modi returns power to the people
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat” will air on 30 April 2023 at 11:00. Twitter/@mannkibaat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat in October 2014. Its 100th episode will air on April 30.
A brainchild of PM Modi, while Mann Ki Baat started as a monologue, it evolved into a conversation, a dialogue and became a major way to share positive stories from the lives of ordinary people in India who are doing outstanding work for the good of the nation.
Over the years, the program has covered a myriad of topics, ranging from weather, environment, cleanliness, culture and various pervasive social issues to even the pressure of school exams and anxiety over results. .
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Hits 100 Million Listeners, IIM Survey Shows
‘Unprecedented popularity’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hails PM Modi’s radio show as he launches ‘Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ conclave
Mann Ki Baat is now translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects, some of which are even alive, thanks to the spread of PM.
Shashi Shekhar Vempati, ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati, says that when we look at Mann Ki Baat’s thought process, there is a continuum. In 2013, while campaigning for the 2014 general election, Narendra Modi floated the idea of creating a platform where people from all walks of life could contribute and connect to the process. Mann Ki Baat is an extension of this thought process where people connect and share their stories.
The departure from the past is the scale at which people are connected. Now, that connection has its reach across the country, invoking mass behavior change. This platform required a universal reach that has access to the lowest common denominator of the company. This is where the role of radio becomes important since radio is the most affordable way to include the poorest of the poor in this dialogue process. This is the reason why Mann Ki Baat is widely heard across the country.
Prime Minister Modi himself highlighted the seminal role of radio in one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat. He shared a story in which he was in Himachal Pradesh as a state official and stopped at a tea shop where he heard a news item on the radio. It was then that he realized the importance of this medium. Perhaps it is for this reason that Prime Minister Modi chose radio as a medium to reach all Indians.
Therefore, Prime Minister Modi transformed the Mann Ki Baat into a grassroots movement. He mentioned several hundred individuals, NGOs and institutions working on various themes, from cleanliness to running community libraries, rural entrepreneurship or yoga, inspiring people. Like a chain reaction, the process of inspiration continued, with more and more people spontaneously getting involved in such initiatives. Thus, it helped build a mass movement with a multiplier effect across India.
Mann Ki Baat also served as a vehicle to highlight hitherto neglected topics that were made urgent and topical due to their assumption by the Prime Minister.
In one of the episodes, Prime Minister Modi spoke about tribal culture and the centrality of water to them; in yet another episode, it was the baby girl and importance of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Going further, he talked about the disappearing art forms and culture in India, taking the example of a musical instrument and the artists using these instruments.
One of the most important aspects was PM Modis’ emphasis on Indian languages. Not only is the Mann Ki Baat currently translated into 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects, but the Prime Minister uses quotes from the languages spoken in different parts of the country, which has helped preserve these otherwise dying languages.
An example of this is a dialect called Ranglong which has no script, but now efforts are being made to keep this language alive. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned an Assamese brail dictionary, called Himkosh.
There were several highlights of this trip. Conversations with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and with former US President Barack Obama at Mann Ki Baat were exceptionally moving.
Meanwhile, Mann Ki Baat’s most important perspective has been to spread positivity through good news across the country. In every episode there is something positive to look for and the message that every Indian can be the agent of change. Following this, several TV shows, including some private news channels, launched good news segments.
We wish Mann Ki Baat @ 100 to share more such successes and continue to inspire the nation forever.
Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,
India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/lets-celebrate-good-news-with-mann-ki-baat-at-100-as-pm-modi-has-given-back-power-to-the-people-12520952.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrating good news with Mann Ki Baat @ 100 as PM Modi returns power to the people
- Table tennis: Aruna, Bello lead Nigeria’s contingent to Africa Cup in Kenya
- Soft power: cardigans become a male status symbol as sales soar | Fashion
- Stock market today: Asian stocks gain as the BOJ stands firm
- COVID-19 reports go monthly for summer: CRISP
- Bilingualism may prevent dementia, study suggests
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets bail in mutiny case
- Alia looks stunning in her black mermaid dress and wins Best Actor at Filmfare | Bollywood
- Reflecting on our shared security responsibilities in honor of the National Day of Mourning
- Local health officials call for routine immunizations
- Indonesia: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Seram Sea, south of West Papua Province, at approximately 18:19 on April 28.
- US-China communication breakdown increases risk of unintended crisis