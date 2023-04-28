Celebrating good news with Mann Ki Baat @ 100 as PM Modi returns power to the people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat in October 2014. Its 100th episode will air on April 30.

A brainchild of PM Modi, while Mann Ki Baat started as a monologue, it evolved into a conversation, a dialogue and became a major way to share positive stories from the lives of ordinary people in India who are doing outstanding work for the good of the nation.

Over the years, the program has covered a myriad of topics, ranging from weather, environment, cleanliness, culture and various pervasive social issues to even the pressure of school exams and anxiety over results. .

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Hits 100 Million Listeners, IIM Survey Shows ‘Unprecedented popularity’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hails PM Modi’s radio show as he launches ‘Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ conclave

Mann Ki Baat is now translated into 23 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, some of which are even alive, thanks to the spread of PM.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati, says that when we look at Mann Ki Baat’s thought process, there is a continuum. In 2013, while campaigning for the 2014 general election, Narendra Modi floated the idea of ​​creating a platform where people from all walks of life could contribute and connect to the process. Mann Ki Baat is an extension of this thought process where people connect and share their stories.

The departure from the past is the scale at which people are connected. Now, that connection has its reach across the country, invoking mass behavior change. This platform required a universal reach that has access to the lowest common denominator of the company. This is where the role of radio becomes important since radio is the most affordable way to include the poorest of the poor in this dialogue process. This is the reason why Mann Ki Baat is widely heard across the country.

Prime Minister Modi himself highlighted the seminal role of radio in one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat. He shared a story in which he was in Himachal Pradesh as a state official and stopped at a tea shop where he heard a news item on the radio. It was then that he realized the importance of this medium. Perhaps it is for this reason that Prime Minister Modi chose radio as a medium to reach all Indians.

Therefore, Prime Minister Modi transformed the Mann Ki Baat into a grassroots movement. He mentioned several hundred individuals, NGOs and institutions working on various themes, from cleanliness to running community libraries, rural entrepreneurship or yoga, inspiring people. Like a chain reaction, the process of inspiration continued, with more and more people spontaneously getting involved in such initiatives. Thus, it helped build a mass movement with a multiplier effect across India.

Mann Ki Baat also served as a vehicle to highlight hitherto neglected topics that were made urgent and topical due to their assumption by the Prime Minister.

In one of the episodes, Prime Minister Modi spoke about tribal culture and the centrality of water to them; in yet another episode, it was the baby girl and importance of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Going further, he talked about the disappearing art forms and culture in India, taking the example of a musical instrument and the artists using these instruments.

One of the most important aspects was PM Modis’ emphasis on Indian languages. Not only is the Mann Ki Baat currently translated into 23 Indian languages ​​and 29 dialects, but the Prime Minister uses quotes from the languages ​​spoken in different parts of the country, which has helped preserve these otherwise dying languages.

An example of this is a dialect called Ranglong which has no script, but now efforts are being made to keep this language alive. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned an Assamese brail dictionary, called Himkosh.

There were several highlights of this trip. Conversations with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and with former US President Barack Obama at Mann Ki Baat were exceptionally moving.

Meanwhile, Mann Ki Baat’s most important perspective has been to spread positivity through good news across the country. In every episode there is something positive to look for and the message that every Indian can be the agent of change. Following this, several TV shows, including some private news channels, launched good news segments.

We wish Mann Ki Baat @ 100 to share more such successes and continue to inspire the nation forever.

