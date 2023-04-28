Government grants freeport permit to export raw copper until 2024





CYPRIEN ANTO SAPTOWALYONO President Joko Widodo during the groundbreaking for the construction of the PT Freeport Indonesia smelter in Gresik Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in East Java on Tuesday (12/10/2021). JAKARTA, KOMPAS As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction progress of the new copper smelter owned by PT Freeport Indonesia or PTFI in Gresik, East Java has only reached 60% of what she should have completed this year. The government has decided to postpone the policy plan to ban exports of raw copper or copper concentrate. PTFI and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara are still allowed to export raw copper until mid-2024. So until progress is made he is committed to completing (a copper smelter) and it should be no later than the middle of next year, the energy minister said and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, after attending a restricted meeting on copper. exports chaired by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023).

Arifin will immediately review the progress of PTFI and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara smelters next week. There is also Amman there, as is copper. On the right, there are only two copper (mines), Amman and Freeport. How far progress has been will be reviewed next week, he said. In fact, the government’s policy of allowing the export of raw minerals provided that the construction of refining and smelting facilities falls within the deadline in June 2023 or less than two months. Although not officially announced, President Joko Widodo has repeatedly mentioned that he will implement a plan to ban copper concentrate exports. Also Read: PT Freeport Asked by President to Accelerate Copper Smelter Operation The ban on the export of raw minerals, including copper, is a mandate of Law No. 4 of 2009, as amended by Law No. 3/2020 regarding mining and coal extraction. The law stipulates that holders of employment contracts, mining authorizations (IUP) for production operations or special IUPs for the production of metallic minerals are authorized to export. ROSE KUSUMA WULAN / KOMPAS Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023). Arifin pointed out that the government has yet to implement a policy plan to ban raw copper exports. Exports of raw copper are still allowed at least until the middle of next year. Export permits are granted on the condition that they have carried out processing and refining; as well as in the process of building a smelter and/or processing and/or refining cooperation. The deadline is three years after the entry into force of the law. Arifin pointed out that the government’s decision to continue allowing the export of raw copper does not violate the law due to several factors. major force due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Arifin, the copper concentrate export ban will impact Indonesian government revenue as PTFI owns 51% of Indonesian shares. Arifin also said the layoff potential (PHK) for thousands of employees was also taken into consideration. Yes, a lot, well, if you don’t work for so many years, okay, a lot. Especially the daily wage, he says. Also Read: On ban on export of raw minerals, government policy must be strict The easing granted was also due to the fact that the construction of PTFI’s copper smelter had been hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah ok we know construction is constrained by pandemic which is important for our consideration because if it’s completely stopped ok MIND ID (the holding company of BUMN mining) is 51%, l ‘Indonesia already has 51% of the shares,’ Arifin said. ROSE KUSUMA WULAN / KOMPAS In order to support the downstream copper policy, PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) is investing heavily in the construction of a new copper smelter in the Java Integrated Industrial Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Industrial Port Estate (JIIPE) in the Manyar District, Gresik, East Java, Tuesday (7/7).2/2023). The world’s largest labor-intensive Design Single Line copper smelter is expected to be operational in May 2024. Arifin admitted that PTFI was indeed in the process of negotiating so that exports of copper concentrate could still be made. Arifin stressed that PTFI must accelerate the progress of the construction of the smelter which is only 60% with expenditure of 1.5 billion dollars against the target of 2.4 billion dollars. Yes, but under certain conditions of course. Among other things, there must be an obligation that he must compensate, Arifin said. When asked for a response, Executive Director (Indef) Tauhid Ahmad, felt that there had not been good coordination between the government and commercial actors regarding the proposed policy to ban exports of concentrate from copper. We are not the major global copper players. The prohibition policy is therefore counter-productive. There are still other countries making copper substitutes, he said. This policy of banning copper exports must be accompanied by careful preparation by drawing up a roadmap for downstream copper. The government should be two-way, prepare the infrastructure. If you wait for the investments to arrive, it will take a long time. When imposing a ban, must prepare the investment. Other countries will replace us as copper exporters, Tauhid said. The government must also ensure that there are buyers for copper products downstream. This is not possible if the domestic industry is not ready, he added. Also read: Government policy coherence is being tested

