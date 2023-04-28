Trump attorney questions E. Jean Carroll during rape trial





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s attorney on Thursday sought to separate a decades-old rape complaint against the former president, questioning why accuser E. Jean Carroll didn’t shout or ask for help. help when Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store.

But Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist, dismissed the suggestion that rape victims are expected to act a certain way, saying such thinking deters women from coming forward.

I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not, Carroll said, his voice rising and breaking, at the federal civil trial in New York.

Carroll, who is suing Trump over the alleged assault, claims he raped her in a dressing room at the posh Manhattan store in 1996. She did not go to police and said she did not tell than two close friends at the time.

Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina suggested her claims tested credulity, saying she only came forward in 2019 in the middle of Trump’s presidency because of her disdain for his policies and because she wanted to sell copies of her book.

Trump, 76, says the meeting never happened, he doesn’t know Carroll, and it’s not his type of comments that are at the heart of the defamation allegations in Carroll’s lawsuit. The complaint seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of comments.

Trump did not mention the lawsuit at a Thursday campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. He is not expected in court, although his lawyers have not ruled him out entirely. Jurors are expected to see parts of a videotaped deposition he gave in the case.

On Wednesday, Trump launched a counterattack against the lawsuit on social media, telling his followers on his Truth Social platform that the case was a made-up scam and alluding to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan excluded from the trial.

The outburst drew a rebuke and warning from Kaplan, who called it completely inappropriate.

Consistent and unfazed on her second day of testimony, Carroll grew frustrated as Tacopina focused on how she says she behaved during the alleged assault. She says it happened after a chance meeting with Trump at luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman in the spring of 1996.

You can’t beat me because I didn’t shout, Carroll said forcefully to Tacopina. She had explained in earlier testimony that she was not a screamer, I am a fighter.

Carroll, 79, said if she had lied about the assault she would have told people she had yelled because more people would have believed me.

But, she pointed out, I don’t need an excuse not to scream.

When Tacopina used the word so-called to cast doubt on his claim, she immediately and severely reprimanded him.

Not supposedly. I was raped, she said.

It’s your version, Ms. Carroll, that you were raped, Tacopina said.

Those are the facts, she replied.

She conceded, however, that some details of her story, including the lack of witnesses in a department store, were difficult to fathom.

Seeking to make that point, Tacopina asked Carroll about her testimony that she eventually fought Trump while wearing 4-inch (10cm) heels and without letting go of her purse.

The lawyer pointed out, through his questions, that she had not asked for help from anyone in the store when she allegedly fled up six floors in an escalator, did not ask about the security video and did not see a doctor or call the police.

Carroll said she first felt charmed by Trump as he asked her for help finding a wife’s gift, exchanged jokes with her about trying on a see-through garment and drove her around in a fitting room. Even when he slammed the door and pushed her against the wall, she said, she couldn’t help but laugh and think there had been a mistake or misunderstanding.

I was trying to figure out what was going on, Carroll testified as jurors listened intently.

Then he put his mouth against mine, she said, and I understood.

Carroll said Trump ripped off her pantyhose and raped her before she knelt him down and ran away. She said she would have kept the accusation a secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which rose to prominence in 2017.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

Carroll filed a lawsuit in November after New York State enacted a law allowing lawsuits over longstanding sexual assault allegations.

Carroll said Thursday that a look on social media after the trial began revealed further insults directed at her as people called her a liar, a bitch, an ugly, an old woman.

But I couldn’t be more proud to be here, she testified.

