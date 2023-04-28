Politics
Xi Jinping strengthens control over business; Foreign companies in China under pressure
Foreign companies are coming under increasing pressure in China from anti-corruption, security and other probes as President Xi Jinping’s government tightens control over businesses, clashing with efforts to lure investors post-pandemic .
This week, Bain and Co. said police questioned staff at its Shanghai office. The consultancy firm gave no details of what the investigators were looking for. Last month, business due diligence firm Mintz Group said its Beijing office was raided by police who arrested five employees.
Also last month, an employee of a Japanese drugmaker was arrested for espionage and the government announced a security review of memory chipmaker Micron Inc.
The ruling Communist Party is trying to rekindle investor interest in China despite increased political control over the economy. Business groups said global companies were shifting their investment plans to Southeast Asia, India and other economies.
As China proactively tries to restore business confidence to attract foreign investment, the measures taken send a very mixed signal, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in a statement on Friday.
A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said she was unaware of the Bain and Co. case, but defended Chinese law enforcement.
China welcomes foreign companies to invest and do business in China. We are committed to building an internationalized, market-oriented and law-based business environment, Mao Ning said. All businesses in China must operate in accordance with the law.
Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, is amid several campaigns to tighten the ruling party’s control over entrepreneurs, root out official corruption and reduce reliance on technology and the media. foreign expertise.
China’s relations with Washington, Europe and Tokyo are strained by disputes over human rights, Taiwan, security and technology. But there is no indication whether the investigations were politically motivated. Chinese companies have been targeted for tougher measures.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu’s Beijing office was fined 211.9 million yuan ($30.8 million) in March for failing to properly audit state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co. came after the former Huarong boss was sentenced to death in 2021 on the charges. to receive bribes.
The ruling party has tightened legal restrictions on access to information about companies and their employees. This has increased uncertainty for companies such as Bain and Co. and Mintz Group that help clients detect fraud or other misconduct by business partners or acquisition targets.
We can confirm that Chinese authorities have interviewed staff in our Shanghai office. We are cooperating appropriately with Chinese authorities, Bain and Co. said in a written statement.
This week, the Chinese legislature expanded the scope of its espionage law to give authorities the power to access electronic information. The law covers all documents, data, materials and items related to national security, the official Xinhua news agency said, although it did not specify how national security is defined.
Foreign companies have for years advised employees visiting China not to carry computers or mobile phones containing confidential information because they could be seized by authorities or stolen by industrial spies.
An employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. was arrested in March for what the Foreign Office said was espionage. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested during a visit to Beijing this month.
China’s ambassador to Tokyo, Wu Jianghao, on Friday defended the handling of the case of the Astellas employee, whom he identified as Kan Nishiyama.
The crux of this incident is a spy who puts China’s national security at risk. The facts are becoming more and more conclusive, Wu said. He gave no details.
Tens of millions of Japanese friends have dealt with China. How many people over the decades have been arrested? said the ambassador. We welcome normal, friendly and economic activities. But engage in illegal espionage, we must prohibit according to law.
Also last month, the government announced that Micron’s technology and manufacturing would be reviewed for possible risks under China’s cybersecurity law. The company is one of the main suppliers to Chinese factories.
The ruling party has also tightened control over China’s private sector success stories including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and ride-sharing service Didi Global Inc. by launching anti-monopoly and data security investigations.
Didi Global transferred trading of its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong last June. The company was fined 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) the following month for mishandling customer information.
The crackdowns are a divisive backdrop for official efforts to reverse declining foreign business interest in China. The ruling party wants foreign companies in electric cars and other fields to bring technology and provide competition to force Chinese companies to improve.
Business groups said earlier that global companies were shifting their investment plans to Southeast Asia, India and the United States due to the difficulty of visiting China, as well as costs. higher and more onerous regulations.
At a March forum with business leaders including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, the country’s top economic official, Premier Li Qiang, promised ample space for foreign competitors.
