Addressing Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Modi, Shah says Congress and its leaders have lost their minds





In a blitz of Congress Speaker M Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the party and its leaders had lost their minds. Out of respect, Shah said Congress cannot induce people to make such statements because support for the prime minister will grow with more such abuse.

“Congress is running out of questions, over the past nine years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India’s pride in the world, he has worked to make India prosperous, he has strengthened the infrastructure of the India, he secured the borders of India. Wherever Modi ji travels around the world, people there greet him with ‘Modi-Modi’ slogans,” Shah said. Addressing a public meeting at Navalgund in Dharwad district, he said: “Congress Speaker Kharge says our leader Modi, whom the whole world respects and welcomes, is like a poisonous snake. I want to ask you, can you make the Congress party, which compared Modi to a poisonous snake, win the election? “The same Congress gives the slogan ‘Modi teri khabar khudegi’, Sonia Gandhi says ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’, Priyanka Gandhi says ‘neechi jati ke log’ (people of low caste), and he (Kharge) says “Vishela Samp” (venomous snake), members of Congress, you have lost your mind. How much you abuse Modi, the lotus will bloom,” Shah said. By abusing Modi, Congress cannot incentivize the people of Karnataka, he added, adding that “if you abuse Modi, his support will increase.” Addressing a campaign rally in the Karnataka polling district, Kharge on Thursday compared Modi to a poisonous snake. As a row erupted, he then sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP. “Among Indian prime ministers, Modi is the only one who was born into a poor family as the son of a tea vendor,” Shah said. “Today, having assumed the high office, he is working for the betterment of millions of poor people. “Congress always talks about Garibi Hatao (getting rid of poverty), but has done nothing for the poor,” he added.

