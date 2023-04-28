Mike Pence “testifies before a grand jury for seven hours” on Donald Trump and the 2021 US Capitol riots | American News





Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has appeared before a federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in efforts to nullify the 2020 election, according to reports.

Mr Pence was inside the US District Court in Washington for more than seven hours on Thursday, NBC News reported.

Security was tightened at the federal courthouse and a sniffer dog was spotted in the hallway.

His testimony – behind closed doors – comes less than 24 hours after a federal appeals court rejected a final appeal by Mr Trump’s legal team to block his appearance.

Mr. Pence would also explore a potential challenge to Mr. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Mr Trump launched his third bid for the US presidency in November.

Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden also confirmed he will run in 2024 this week.

Mr. Pence’s testimony on Thursday is a significant development in the Justice Department’s investigation and is likely to give prosecutors a first-person account of certain conversations and events in the weeks leading up to the deadly attack on the US Capitol. .

Image: Mr Pence served as Mr Trump’s deputy during his presidency. Peak AP

Asked about his testimony, Mr Trump, who was at a campaign event in New Hampshire, told NBC News: “I don’t know what he said, but I have great faith in him.”

Mr Pence is considered a key witness in the criminal investigation led by Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor.

“We will obey the law, we will tell the truth,” Pence said in a CBS News interview that aired on Sunday.

“And the story that I’ve told to the American people across the country, the story that I’ve written in the pages of my memoir, that will be the story that I’ll tell in this setting.”

Mr. Pence spoke at length about Mr. Trump urging him to reject President Biden’s election victory in the days leading up to January 6, 2021, including in his book, So Help Me God.

“For four years we had a close working relationship. It didn’t end well,” he wrote, summarizing their time at the White House.

He has already defended his actions that day, after Mr Trump claimed a vice president had the power to overturn election results.

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to cancel the election,” said Mr. Pence, who was often reluctant to confront his former boss, in March.

“And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Mr. Smith is separately investigating Mr. Trump over the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as any efforts to obstruct that investigation.

