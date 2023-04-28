Toshakhana case: Pakistani court rejects ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife’s claims against anti-corruption agency





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). File | Photo credit: ANI

A Supreme Court in Islamabad has dismissed petitions filed by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal notices in the Toshakhana corruption case.

On April 27, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar, declared the petitions ineffective, The News International reported.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state depositary called Toshakhana, and sold them for a profit.

He was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October 2022 for not sharing sales details.

The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Imran Khan has vehemently denied these accusations.

The NAB, in its response to petitions from Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, 70, argued that the petitioners challenged the notices dated February 17 and March 16 while the office also sent them a third notice of appeal .

The NAB attorney further argued that the claim against the first two notices became ineffective as a result of the new notice.

Ordering the accountability watchdog to continue its investigation against Khan and his wife under the amended law, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the court could not prevent the NAB to take action and investigate.

The NAB in its detailed report submitted to the IHC said Khan and Bushra Bibi received 108 gifts from the state between August 2018 and April 2022, and kept 58 gifts compared to 38 million, The Dawn newspaper reported.

Notices of appeal along with questionnaires were given to petitioners seeking information strictly in accordance with the law, the NAB prosecutor said.

Instead of answering the questionnaire annexed to the [first] the notice of meeting, the applicant submitted an evasive answer. Therefore, in the interest of justice, a [second] a notice of appeal was issued, the NAB replied, adding that the second response was also evasive.

The NAB said the investigation against Khan and his wife is ongoing and in view of Section 19 of the National Accountability Act 2022 notices of appeal have been issued as required by law to ascertain the facts .

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently facing more than 140 cases registered against him on treason, terrorism, murder, attempted murder, blasphemy and other charges.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his independent policy decisions foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, he has been calling for early elections to overthrow what he calls an imported government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr. Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year, once the parliament has completed its five-year term.

