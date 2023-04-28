BBC’s Sharp quits after breaking Boris Johnson loan rules

BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday after a

An independent report found he broke public appointment rules by failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest in his role in securing a $1million loan for the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

His exit comes at a time of heightened political scrutiny of Britain’s public broadcaster. A high-profile dispute with highly paid presenter Gary Lineker over neutrality dominated headlines in Britain last month.

Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker who became BBC chairman in 2021, had been under pressure since February when a committee of lawmakers said he had made ‘significant errors of judgement’ in not disclosing his involvement in the loan .

Sharp said he had agreed to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find a successor at the helm of the broadcaster, funded by a license fee paid by TV-watching households.

The investigation, initiated by the Observatory of Public Appointments, examines how Sharp was chosen by the government to chair the company in 2021.

Specifically, he examined whether Sharp had fully disclosed details of his role in facilitating a million dollar loan for Johnson before he was named chairman.

The report found that although he breached the government’s code for public appointments, that breach did not necessarily invalidate his appointment. Sharp said he believed the breach was “inadvertent and non-material”.

But he also said staying on until the end of his four-year term would be a distraction from the broadcaster’s “good work”.

“I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” Sharp said in a statement. “I therefore this morning resigned as Chairman of the BBC.”

Opposition Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell said the breach had ’caused incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and gravely compromised its independence due to Conservative foolishness and cronyism’ .

The report mentions that Johnson’s Downing Street office recommended Sharp as “a strong candidate” for the post, which attracted 23 applications.

Sharp maintained that he was not involved in making the loan or arranging any guarantee or financing, and that he only sought to introduce the businessman Canadian Sam Blyth to a government official at the end of 2020.

Andrew Heppinstall, who led the investigation, said he was “happy to record” that he had seen no evidence that Sharp had played a role in Johnson’s private financial affairs outside of attempting to ‘introduction.