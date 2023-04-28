Politics
Prime Minister Modi will embark on a 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow; Consult his schedule | bangalore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Karnataka tomorrow for a two-day visit where he is expected to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows, PTI news agency reported.
Prime Minister Modi will begin his journey by flying from Delhi in a special plane to Bidar Airport in Karnataka on Saturday morning, from where he will fly by helicopter to Humnabad of Bidar for the first public gathering at around 11 a.m.
READ | PM Modi will hold a road show in Bangalore on April 29
He is then due to fly to the Vijaypura region for the second public gathering, scheduled for 1 p.m. His third of the day will be in Kudachi in Belagavi district around 2:45 p.m.
PM Modi will then arrive in the state capital in the evening for a road show in Bangalore North. After a night in the city of Bengaluru, he will fly from Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor of Karnataka, to nearby Kolar on Sunday morning to attend a public meeting at 11:30 a.m.
READ | PM Modi’s program: 7 programs, 8 cities and 5,300 km in 36 hours
He is also expected to be in Channapatna and Belur on Sunday. He has a fifth public gathering scheduled for 1.30 p.m. in Channapatna, near Ramanagara, and the last in Belur, Hassan district, at 3.45 p.m.
His second roadshow will take place in Mysuru on Sunday evening, after which he will fly to Delhi via the special plane. PM Modi recently made headlines for walking more than 5,300 kilometers through seven cities and attending eight programs in 36 hours at the age of 72.
He has visited Karnataka nine times since February alone. Karnataka is due to hold an assembly election on May 10, the results of which will be published on May 13.
(With PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bengaluru-news/pm-modi-to-embark-on-2-day-visit-to-poll-bound-karnataka-tomorrow-check-his-schedule-101682667466421.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game-changer? DW 04/28/2023
- Prime Minister Modi will embark on a 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow; Consult his schedule | bangalore
- Ailing Erdogan spends third day away from election campaign
- UK’s Best and Worst Beach Towns Revealed – Visitor Vote | british news
- Clay Township bar gets trial season for outdoor entertainment
- St. James beats Fairmont in tennis | News, sports, jobs
- The Ins and Outs of Airline Dress Codes
- Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain’s Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
- BBC chairman resigns over loan links to former prime minister Boris JohnsonExBulletin
- Bariatric surgery may cut cancer risk in obesity by more than half
- Japan and the Dominican Republic are cooperating to strengthen the country’s resistance to future earthquakes
- BBC’s Sharp quits after breaking Boris Johnson loan rules