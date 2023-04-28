Prime Minister Modi will embark on a 2-day visit to Karnataka tomorrow; Consult his schedule | bangalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Karnataka tomorrow for a two-day visit where he is expected to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows, PTI news agency reported. Prime Minister Modi has visited Karnataka, an electoral district, nine times since February alone. (File photo)

Prime Minister Modi will begin his journey by flying from Delhi in a special plane to Bidar Airport in Karnataka on Saturday morning, from where he will fly by helicopter to Humnabad of Bidar for the first public gathering at around 11 a.m.

He is then due to fly to the Vijaypura region for the second public gathering, scheduled for 1 p.m. His third of the day will be in Kudachi in Belagavi district around 2:45 p.m.

PM Modi will then arrive in the state capital in the evening for a road show in Bangalore North. After a night in the city of Bengaluru, he will fly from Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor of Karnataka, to nearby Kolar on Sunday morning to attend a public meeting at 11:30 a.m.

He is also expected to be in Channapatna and Belur on Sunday. He has a fifth public gathering scheduled for 1.30 p.m. in Channapatna, near Ramanagara, and the last in Belur, Hassan district, at 3.45 p.m.

His second roadshow will take place in Mysuru on Sunday evening, after which he will fly to Delhi via the special plane. PM Modi recently made headlines for walking more than 5,300 kilometers through seven cities and attending eight programs in 36 hours at the age of 72.

He has visited Karnataka nine times since February alone. Karnataka is due to hold an assembly election on May 10, the results of which will be published on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)