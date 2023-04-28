After a trip to the United States, Marcos will fly to the United Kingdom and Indonesia





After his four-day trip to the United States, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will fly to the United Kingdom and Indonesia. Marcos will be in the UK on May 5 for the coronation of King Charles III and in Indonesia on May 10 for his participation in the 42nd ASEAN Summit. Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza announced that President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have been invited to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on May 6. They have also been invited to attend the King’s Reception for Overseas Representatives on May 5 at Buckingham Palace. “The President’s presence at this momentous and historic event adds to the goodwill between the Philippines and the UK and would serve to strengthen and enhance our overall bilateral relationship in all areas of cooperation,” Daza said. The ambassador said the president’s presence would “not only add momentum, but also signal the Philippines’ high level of commitment to the strengthened partnership” of the two countries. Daza added that the “unique gathering of leaders from all regions” also provides opportunities to discuss at the highest level about potential collaboration in all areas of cooperation. After the UK trip, Marcos will then fly to Labuan Bajo, Indonesia for the regional summit. The President will attend the forum at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo. The ASEAN Summit provides a platform for ASEAN leaders to discuss and exchange views on key regional issues, build consensus on issues of mutual concern and provide political guidance on efforts to strengthening the ASEAN community. The Managing Director will also attend the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area or BIMP-EAGA Summit to be held on May 11. The BIMP-EAGA Summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. During this meeting, the President will discuss developments and the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025 to promote economic development, enhanced connectivity and sustainable management of natural resources in the sub-region. According to Daza, after the meeting, some 16 outcome documents are expected to be released, adopted or noted at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2023/4/28/after-us-trip-marcos-to-fly-to-uk-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos