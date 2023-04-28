Twitter calls out Aamir Khan for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Bollywood’s Aamir Khan praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show, Mann Ki Baat, calling it an “important communication element”. However, his appreciation for the politician did not sit well with his fans, especially since the Lal Singh Chadha The actor has already felt “in danger” during Modi’s reign. Twitterati called him out for his hypocrisy and shared how they “lost all respect” for him after that. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi, Khan expressed his admiration for the show and said, “It is a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country is doing with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions and leading . It’s how you lead through communication.” When asked if Modi only spoke about what he wanted to speak about, Khan defended the prime minister, saying: “I think it’s his prerogative because he does it… It’s his way. to hear what people have to say by connecting with people across the country. I think this is a very important initiative. While Khan praised Modi when addressing the media, fans did the opposite by bashing him on the microblogging site. “Aamir Khan feels enlightened listening to a man who makes crude jokes about suicides. Stars fall out of favor faster than a popped balloon,” one user wrote. Aamir Khan feels enlightened listening to a man who makes crude jokes about suicides. Stars fall from favor faster than a burst balloon. — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) April 27, 2023 Another shared asked her to “show some spine.” A tweep published an old interview where Khan explained how his wife felt “in danger” in Modi’s “secular India” to show his hypocrisy. I saw Aamir Khan praising PM Modi’s ki baat today! This is the same person whose wife was afraid in India and safe in Turkey. rt because no one will tell you. pic.twitter.com/qc3RE0Az98 —BALA (@erbmjha) April 26, 2023 Calling it ‘betrayal’, one user tweeted: ‘By yearning for a psycho, Aamir Khan has lost a lot of the respect I had for him. In yearning for a psychopath, Aamir Khan lost much of the respect I had for him. Do you feel the same way? — Rajendra Kumbhat (@Enraged_Indian) April 27, 2023 Another user called it a tactic used by Khan to ensure his ‘films didn’t falter’ after the ban. Lal Singh Chadha confronted with. “Aamir Khan has come a long way from ‘my wife is afraid to live in India’ to ‘Modi ji’s Mann ki Baat has a huge impact on Indians’. This U-turn is fear of boycott,” one tweet read. If not at all, #Aamir Khan think that speaking in favor of Modi or his government. might save him from hate and trolling in the future, he’s wrong. This bunch of goons and their hardcore followers were born for hate. Yeh log apni favorite Kangaroo ki filmein nahi dekhte, aapki kya dekhenge! — NJ (@Nilzrav) April 26, 2023 The one-day conclave was opened by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was the guest of honour. The 100th episode of the monthly radio show is set to air on April 30. On the work front, Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Lal Singh Chadha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

