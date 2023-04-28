BBC boss resigns over Boris Johnson loan

LONDON: The BBC chairman announced his resignation on Friday (April 28) after his involvement in a loan deal for then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised questions about the broadcaster’s vaunted impartiality.

Britain’s Conservative government has long been accused of seeking to muzzle the publicly funded BBC, and the appointment of Richard Sharp – a wealthy former donor to the party – was denounced by opposition parties at the time.

The appointment of the chairman of the BBC lies in the government’s donation. It only later emerged that Sharp acted as a middleman to facilitate the 800,000 ($1 million) loan for Johnson.

Sharp – former boss of Johnson’s successor Rishi Sunak at investment bank Goldman Sachs – denied any wrongdoing but said he was quitting to avoid becoming “a distraction from the good work of the company”.

However, Sharp’s past close ties to the Tories had already sparked an embarrassing controversy for the broadcaster and the government.

Last month, those links were angrily raised by critics when the BBC suspended former England star Gary Lineker from its flagship football show.

Lineker, on Twitter, had accused the Sunak government of using Nazi-era rhetoric to promote its radical immigration policies.

Lineker was hastily reinstated by the Sharp-led board after other presenters refused to work, throwing the BBC sports program on television and radio into chaos.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer thanked Sharp for his service as the government begins the delicate search for a successor to one of Britain’s most prominent roles when he leaves at the end of June.

Sunak has already had to find a new deputy prime minister after Dominic Raab was expelled last Friday after another inquest found him guilty of intimidating public officials.

Lineker again came forward to argue that the government should not choose the chairman of the BBC. “Not now, never,” he tweeted.

But Sunak declined to rule out another political nomination, telling reporters he would not “prejudge” the recruitment process.

“LOST THE DRESSING ROOM”

Liberal Democrat opposition leader Ed Davey said the BBC was being “dragged in the mud” by the Tories.

“Everything Conservative politicians touch turns into a waste. They are unfit to govern our great country,” he said, ahead of Britain’s local elections next Thursday.

“Boris Johnson should never have been allowed to appoint Richard Sharp in the first place, and the worst thing is that Rishi Sunak failed to show leadership in firing him.”

Sharp “did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest” to a committee of MPs reviewing his appointment by Johnson in early 2021, a senior lawyer’s investigation has found.

“There is a risk of having the impression that Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he assisted (…) the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter”, noted lawyer Adam Heppinstall.

In February, the same committee of MPs accused Sharp of “significant errors of judgement” for failing to disclose his involvement in the loan.

While being considered for the BBC job, Sharp put Johnson in late 2020 contact with a distant cousin of the Prime Minister who extended the credit facility to him.

Sharp denied getting the quid pro quo job for helping cash-strapped Johnson, but announced his resignation following Heppinstall’s submission of his report to Sunak’s government.

He admitted breaching conflict of interest rules for senior UK officials, but said it was “inadvertent and not material” to his appointment at the BBC.

“Nevertheless, I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” he said in a statement.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said good riddance to Sharp.

“He had lost the dressing room, he had lost the respect of broadcast industry figures and tarnished the reputation of the BBC,” she said.