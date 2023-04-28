Politics
BBC boss resigns over Boris Johnson loan
LONDON: The BBC chairman announced his resignation on Friday (April 28) after his involvement in a loan deal for then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised questions about the broadcaster’s vaunted impartiality.
Britain’s Conservative government has long been accused of seeking to muzzle the publicly funded BBC, and the appointment of Richard Sharp – a wealthy former donor to the party – was denounced by opposition parties at the time.
The appointment of the chairman of the BBC lies in the government’s donation. It only later emerged that Sharp acted as a middleman to facilitate the 800,000 ($1 million) loan for Johnson.
Sharp – former boss of Johnson’s successor Rishi Sunak at investment bank Goldman Sachs – denied any wrongdoing but said he was quitting to avoid becoming “a distraction from the good work of the company”.
However, Sharp’s past close ties to the Tories had already sparked an embarrassing controversy for the broadcaster and the government.
Last month, those links were angrily raised by critics when the BBC suspended former England star Gary Lineker from its flagship football show.
Lineker, on Twitter, had accused the Sunak government of using Nazi-era rhetoric to promote its radical immigration policies.
Lineker was hastily reinstated by the Sharp-led board after other presenters refused to work, throwing the BBC sports program on television and radio into chaos.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer thanked Sharp for his service as the government begins the delicate search for a successor to one of Britain’s most prominent roles when he leaves at the end of June.
Sunak has already had to find a new deputy prime minister after Dominic Raab was expelled last Friday after another inquest found him guilty of intimidating public officials.
Lineker again came forward to argue that the government should not choose the chairman of the BBC. “Not now, never,” he tweeted.
But Sunak declined to rule out another political nomination, telling reporters he would not “prejudge” the recruitment process.
“LOST THE DRESSING ROOM”
Liberal Democrat opposition leader Ed Davey said the BBC was being “dragged in the mud” by the Tories.
“Everything Conservative politicians touch turns into a waste. They are unfit to govern our great country,” he said, ahead of Britain’s local elections next Thursday.
“Boris Johnson should never have been allowed to appoint Richard Sharp in the first place, and the worst thing is that Rishi Sunak failed to show leadership in firing him.”
Sharp “did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest” to a committee of MPs reviewing his appointment by Johnson in early 2021, a senior lawyer’s investigation has found.
“There is a risk of having the impression that Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he assisted (…) the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter”, noted lawyer Adam Heppinstall.
In February, the same committee of MPs accused Sharp of “significant errors of judgement” for failing to disclose his involvement in the loan.
While being considered for the BBC job, Sharp put Johnson in late 2020 contact with a distant cousin of the Prime Minister who extended the credit facility to him.
Sharp denied getting the quid pro quo job for helping cash-strapped Johnson, but announced his resignation following Heppinstall’s submission of his report to Sunak’s government.
He admitted breaching conflict of interest rules for senior UK officials, but said it was “inadvertent and not material” to his appointment at the BBC.
“Nevertheless, I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” he said in a statement.
Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said good riddance to Sharp.
“He had lost the dressing room, he had lost the respect of broadcast industry figures and tarnished the reputation of the BBC,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/bbc-boss-quits-boris-johnson-loan-richard-sharp-rishi-sunak-conservative-government-3452021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can China broker peace in Ukraine? Don’t rule it out | Rajan Menon and Daniel R DePetris
- BBC boss resigns over Boris Johnson loan
- Public satisfaction with Jokowi reaches highest score
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor
- French actor Eva Green earns $1 million in spat on ‘B-movie’
- Google will ban 173,000 bad developers in 2022
- Sandwell voters were reminded to take photo ID to polling stations on May 4
- Twitter calls out Aamir Khan for congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Polite Society movie review: This Bollywood meets British comedy feature isn’t as enjoyable as it sounds
- PENN RELAY: Anna Helwigh Runs Eighth Fastest 3000m Steep Pursuit in School History
- The best loungewear sets for men in 2023
- Wall Street drifts at end of turbulent week – WATE 6 On Your Side