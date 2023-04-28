Can China broker peace in Ukraine? Don’t rule it out | Rajan Menon and Daniel R DePetris

Ran Menon

Telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskiy was a long time coming, but that shouldn’t have been a surprise. Beijing is on everyone’s shortlist when it comes to potential peacemakers in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is no exception. I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table, Macron told the Chinese leader when they met in Beijing this month.

Although Xi replied that he would call the Ukrainian president, he was in no rush. He has no illusions about the difficulty of mediating in a war where Ukraine and Russia are in diametrically opposed positions. Yet China’s recent success in normalizing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could prompt it to help find a diplomatic solution to Europe’s biggest war since 1945. But what would that solution look like? ?

The Chinese have repeatedly pointed out, more explicitly in the 12-point peace proposal they published on the first anniversary of the war, that peace in Ukraine can only be restored through negotiations that will eventually lead to a comprehensive ceasefire. Despite conventional wisdom, Beijing was not advocating a ceasefire that would freeze current battle lines as new borders (an arrangement that would leave large swaths of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands), but rather the start of a a political process that would ultimately lead to a definitive cessation of fighting. Moreover, the proposal says nothing about the territorial terms of a settlement and indeed emphasizes the need for both sides to exercise restraint, a formulation repeated in China. reading the Xis conversation with Zelensky. More importantly, he stressed the need to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, whether weak or strong, rich or poor.

The phraseology is on point: China is meticulous about its diplomatic language, especially in public statements. Beijing certainly wants to preserve its boundless friendship with Moscow, but has been careful not to adopt a position so favorable to Russia that Ukraine would not be willing to accept China as a mediator.

Xi no doubt now realizes that Russia cannot achieve its territorial goals which are, at a minimum, to divide Ukraine by winning the war militarily, and that the fighting can only end with a deal based on compromise. mutual between the two parties. As important as Russia is to Beijing, Xi also wants to protect Chinese economic interests in Ukraine in the long term: China remains Ukraine largest foreign trading partner and has invested money in major infrastructure projectsincluding the modernization of the port of Mykolaiv and the construction of a new metro line in kyiv.

The United States and some of its European allies will likely dismiss Xi’s overtures to Zelenskiy as another ploy to mask Beijing’s political and economic support for Putin during the war, for example by importing Russian crude oil, which reached a 33-month high in March, and refusing to support UN resolutions condemning the Russian invasion. This partly explains Washington’s Rejection of Beijing’s 12-point plan.

Yet the cautious steps taken by China to position itself as the conduit for a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine should not be summarily dismissed. Xi would have wasted no time having a long, endless conversation with Zelenskiy. Nor would the Chinese have announced that they were ready to send a special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries just for public relations purposes. China would also not go so far if it did not have the support of Russia and Ukraine for a diplomatic initiative. Tellingly, Zelenskiy was quick to characterize his call with Xi as significant and positive, and the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated Xi for his willingness to strive for a diplomatic channel.

There should be no illusions: while China may be interested in restarting a negotiation process between Kiev and Moscow, reaching an agreement that will end the war will not happen quickly, and it may even be unachievable. . Xi can read the battlefield and fighter positions as well as anyone, and he understands the harsh reality that there will be more, not less, war in the short term. The Ukrainian army is about to prepare for a major counter-offensive against Russian positions in the south and east. The United States and its NATO allies continue to coordinate efforts to ensure Kiev has the weaponry, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, mine clearance equipment and defense systems aircraft necessary for the success of the campaign. The Russian army spent months solidify defensive positions in the roughly 20% of Ukraine it controls, even as the Wagner mercenary group tries to capture Bakhmut after eight months of work. Neither Ukraine nor Russia will therefore be rushing to the negotiating table anytime soon. And even if they do eventually sit down for talks, the mediation efforts could prove to be a silly race given how close Russia and Ukraine are to the minimum terms of a deal.

Still, Xi’s call with Zelenskiy, and the positive reaction from Kyiv and Moscow, could at least spur creative thinking on ways to end the war. Without it, death and destruction will go on forever.

Rajan Menon is director of the grand strategy program at Defense Priorities, professor emeritus at the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York, and co-author of Conflict in Ukraine: The Unwinding of the Post-Order of War cold