Why Pence’s grand jury testimony on Jan. 6 should make Trump nervous





Donald Trump did not want Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury on January 6. In fact, the former president has launched a legal battle in hopes of preventing his former vice president from answering questions under oath.

Those efforts failed and, as NBC News reported, Republican Hoosier finally appeared before the grand jury yesterday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before the convened federal grand jury on Thursday as part of the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat and stay in power, according to a source familiar with the matter. The testimony is a significant development in the special counsel investigation…

The assessment that this is a “significant development” seems more than fair. In fact, stepping back, there’s no denying the extraordinary circumstances: A federal criminal investigation is underway into a former president’s efforts to nullify a free and fair US election, which included an insurgent attack on the US Capitol. A former vice president aided the Justice Department investigation with testimony before a grand jury.

More than a few observers have called it all unprecedented, which is absolutely correct.

Admittedly, Pence was a reluctant witness. As we discussed yesterday, after Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Pence, the Hoosier balked, saying the subpoena was, in his own words, unconstitutional. It was a strange request, which did not go down well in court.

After a federal judge ordered Pence to comply with the subpoena, he said he waived the appeal process and answered questions from prosecutors.

Obey the law well, tell the truth well, he told CBS News last week, in an interview aired on Face the Nation.

This apparently didn’t sit well with Trump, who launched his own legal fight in hopes of blocking Pences’ testimony, but on Wednesday a federal appeals court dismissed the former presidents’ case. A day later, Pence appeared before the grand jury.

Although we don’t know what he said under oath, The New York Times reported that the former vice president spent more than five hours behind closed doors in federal court in the District of Washington.

For his part, Trump, while campaigning in New Hampshire, was asked about his reaction to Pence’s testimony. Oh, I don’t know what he said, Trump replied, but I have great faith in him.

Whether the former presidents’ trust was sincere is an open question, but if Pences’ testimony didn’t make Trump nervous, he wasn’t paying enough attention to it.

Pence was not only chased by radicalized Trump supporters during the Capitol Riot, he was also pressured by the then-president into participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

For those investigating possible crimes surrounding the Big Lie and insurgent violence, few, if any, have insights more relevant than the Indiana Republican. His sworn testimony will likely be fundamental to the larger investigation.

Just last month, Trump went so far as to blame Pence for the Jan. 6 attack. The comments followed two years of bizarre rhetoric in which the former president repeatedly condemned his former vice president for not being corrupt enough to participate in an anti-election scheme.

Trump’s comments and demeanor yesterday suggested he assumed Pence’s grand jury testimony would be beneficial to his defense. These assumptions could very well have been misplaced.

Either way, we probably won’t have to wait too long to find out: Pences’ testimony suggests Smith’s investigation is coming to an end. Watch this place.

This article revises our related earlier coverage.

