New Delhi [India]April 28 (ANI): Vipul Goyal, a social worker with muscular dystrophy, a “largely overlooked” disease, was among 100 special guests invited to the National Conclave: Mann Ki [email protected], an event to celebrate 100 episodes of Le Mann Modi’s Ki Baat from Prime Minister Narendra.



A native of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Goyal attended the one-day conclave on April 26, Wednesday, which was also honored by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi spoke enthusiastically about Goyal’s social work, braving his physical disability, during the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on Akash Vani in November last year.

In his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Modi spoke at length about Goyal’s role in forming the “Muscular Dystrophy Association of India”, an organization that organizes awareness camps for patients suffering from the disease in across the country.



During his 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said, “What is most encouraging is that this organization is run by people suffering from this disease. Take for example social worker Urmila Baldi-ji, president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of India. , and Sanjana Goyal-ji, as well as others who are also attached to this organization in key roles. Vipul Goyal-ji, who played an important role in the formation of this organization, plays a vital role in the progress of this institution. Efforts are also underway to develop Manav Mandir as a hospital and research center. Once ready, patients suffering from this disease will be able to access and receive better treatment.

“I warmly appreciate all efforts in this direction and also wish recovery for those who suffer from muscular dystrophy,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address.



Earlier, while holding a rally in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi was seen getting out of his vehicle and meeting children and people in wheelchairs, suffering from muscular dystrophy, who had come welcome him. (ANI)

