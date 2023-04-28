Imran Khan sets new condition after first round of PTI-Government talks





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said on Friday that negotiations with the coalition government would only move forward if they agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on the spot. reported ARY News.

Speaking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former prime minister said he had instructed the PTI negotiating team to speak with the government only if it was willing to dissolve the National Assembly now.

“I have told Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry not to proceed with the talks unless the government is ready to dissolve the assembly immediately and hold elections.”

“There is no need to hold another round of talks if they (the government) repeat the same rhetoric about holding elections in September or October,” he added.

During his informal chat with reporters, Imran Khan further said that the ball is now in the government’s court on the issue of simultaneous elections.

If elections are not held on May 14, it means the Constitution is torn, the PTI leader said, adding that the Constitution is supreme and not Parliament.

The PTI leader also criticized former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for imposing a “gang of thieves” on the country.

Govt-PTI second round of talks today

Meanwhile, government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations will meet again today (Friday) as the first round of talks on holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP ) ended on Thursday.

Negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were taking place in parliament to break the political deadlock over the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and concluded after nearly two hours.

A three-member delegation including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar represented the PTI in the talks.

Meanwhile, the government panel includes Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar and Kishwar Zehra.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PPP Yousaf Raza Gilani from the ruling parties would consult and make a decision. Whatever the decision, it will be based on input from all parties, he added.

The talks will resume tomorrow at 3 p.m., during which the PTI will present its demands, Gilani said, adding that the coalition parties would then be informed of the PTI’s demands.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said it was mainly decided that the issues would be resolved within the framework of the Constitution.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while speaking to the media, said the consultations ended after two hours and underlined that the political parties are finding solutions to the issues through talks.

However, he said, his party would not allow the talks to be used as an election delaying tactic.

