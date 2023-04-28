Donald Trump growls and groans as crowd goes wild in bizarre campaign moment





Donald Trump had one of his weirdest campaign moments yet when he uncovered an anti-trans rant that included a series of grunts as he imitated a woman lifting weights.

I’m going to tell you something that people can’t even believe: I’m going to exclude men from women’s sports, okay? the former president told a cheering audience in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Then, as he prepared to look like a woman struggling to lift weights at a competition, he surveyed the crowd.

Should I? He asked.

The audience applauded.

I will, he replied, then launched into his impression:

Then a guy came along who happens to be a woman now, according to the laws of our country, he said, and he mockingly imitated a transgender athlete easily lifting the same set of weights.

Trump has used similar movements and grunts to mimic female athletes in the latest rants against transgender people in sports, but he seemed to step it up a few notches during his Thursday event.

There were a few other odd moments: Trump told the crowd he had made a major announcement, which turned out to be a statement that he was retiring the nickname Crooked Hillary given to his 2016 presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, and attributed it to President Joe Biden.

He also unveiled a strange pronunciation of Lenin’s name as in Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin which he says is the Russian way of saying the name.

It’s not:

This quote is not generally attributed to Lenin, regardless of its pronunciation.

It is often attributed to the late Soviet leader Josef Stalin, although there is no contemporary evidence that he said it and the earliest known example of a similar quote actually comes from an American political comic strip from the 19th century, according to Snopes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-grunts-moans-crowd-050052755.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos