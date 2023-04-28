Master mediator, Xi Jinping humiliates the United States?

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about plans for peace talks between the country’s conflict with Russia. Not only the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Xi Jinping has been very active in trying to mediate in a number of previous interstate conflicts. Why, then, does China seem so active in such peace efforts?

For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by telephone for nearly an hour with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zelensky himself called the discussion with Xi Jinping a long and meaningful discussion.

As Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported, during the conversation Xi told Zelensky that Beijing would be neutral on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Xi also said talks and negotiations were the only way out of the war.

The Chinese president also said that his country would not add fuel to the fire and profit from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi also stressed that on the issue of nuclear weapons, all parties should stay calm, hold back and focus on the future.

Earlier, Zelensky had rejected China as a mediator for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At that time he preferred to implement his own peace plan which had been supported by a number of countries.

At that time, Zelensky also pointed out that it was impossible to negotiate with Putin, whom he called sick.

Various parties also welcomed the communication made by China and Ukraine.

The European Union said the step was an important first step towards a China-led peace as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (DK).

In March, Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow for the first time to discuss the possibility of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks with Putin. The visit was also given the title of visit for peace.

Putin also said he had high hopes for his meeting with Xi Jinping.

So why does China seem very active in becoming a mediator in negotiations and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Peacemaker China

This is not the first time that China has acted as a mediator for talks and negotiations between two conflicting countries. Not so long ago, China also succeeded in starting negotiations and normalizing bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Tony Fang in his publication titled Negotiation: the Chinese style explains why China is so active in mediating disputes between countries.

Tony explained that in the Chinese people’s philosophy of life, they know the term Yin dan Yangwhich means embracing black and white and embracing contradictions, paradoxes and change.

Tony added, Yin dan Yang will complement each other if life is created, maintained and developed in harmony.

This perhaps explains China’s motivations to become a mediator in the negotiations. China can see that life will be harmonious if two different parties come together and complement each other.

In the study of peace in international relations, an intermediation strategy is also known. Jerry Indrawan in his book Strategic and security studies defines intermediation as a non-partisan and non-violent approach to conflict resolution, in which the parties in conflict are invited to use global or regional mechanisms to resolve the conflicts.

Thinking about this explanation, China seems to be using this strategy of intermediation to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Including in his most recent constructive role in normalizing Iran-Saudi relations.

China seems to be trying to approach Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic channels without any interest motive to ask the two countries to calm down and resolve the conflict.

With a strategy and philosophy of intermediation yin and yang, China is trying to embrace the two countries that are their strategic partners in Europe for wanting to come to the negotiating table and prevent an even worse conflict from happening.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that China has mediated peace talks between two conflicting countries or groups.

Rahul Karan Reddy in his article titled China wins mediation medal explained that in reality the active role of China as a mediator had only begun since the emergence of the project Belt and Road Initiative (IRB) in 2013.

Before 2013, Beijing rarely participated in international mediation initiatives, preferring to remain a neutral spectator and maintain its flexibility.

China’s recent involvement in the Middle East, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ethiopia reflects how it seeks to pursue its economic and political interests.

China’s interests in the Middle East, Africa and Asia in the form of the BRI and other trade and energy flows make them more active in determining the outcome of diplomatic negotiation.

So what will China achieve if the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and negotiations are successful? Is Ukraine as important to China as Russia?

Is Ukraine important for China?

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a great influence on the direction of peace in international politics. This great influence later became the reason China seemed to try to embrace Russia and Ukraine which were at odds.

In international political science, this great influence is called influence the development process or influence the development process.

Emily Meierding and Rachel Sigman in their article titled Understand the mechanisms of international influence in the era of great power competition describes a country’s process of gaining influence or power over other countries.

Moreover, according to Emily and Rachel, one of these efforts involves a diplomatic approach and economic cooperation.

In the case of China, they seem to be aware that trying to gain influence in Ukraine and in Europe as a whole requires a diplomatic approach.

What then has the potential to become positive economic cooperation if peace talks and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine can end the war.

Ukraine is one of China’s strategic trading partners in Europe. Olena Mykal in a journal titled Why China is interested in Ukraine explained that Ukraine is China’s largest corn supplier.

Previously, China was highly dependent on agricultural products from the United States (USA), so in the end, through cooperation with Ukraine, it was able to reduce this dependence.

Olena added that in 2012, China and Ukraine signed an agreement worth $28 billion. The agreement stipulates that Ukraine will supply its agricultural products to China and that China will supply fertilizers and agricultural equipment.

Besides the bilateral cooperation between China and Ukraine, the reason why China wants to become a peacemaker for the conflict in Ukraine is the BRI project which also includes Ukraine as a country through which the road will pass.

Sergiy Gerasymchuk and Yurii Poita in their publication entitled Ukraine-China after 2014: a new chapter in the relationship explained that a number of agreements on the implementation of the Maritime Silk Road have been signed by the two countries.

This indicates that apart from being China’s old friend, Ukraine is also an important partner for China’s economic interests in Europe.

Therefore, it is not surprising that China is then very active in becoming a mediator in the negotiations and negotiations between the two conflicting countries, because in this effort China’s interests are included.

In view of China’s active beginnings and success in various peace efforts around the world recently, it is interesting to wait how successful China is in becoming a peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

If China succeeds in persuading the two countries to come to the negotiating table, the impact will be felt not only for the interests of the country of the Bamboo Curtain, but also for world peace.

And the most interesting point, the likelihood of replacing the role of the United States in solving problems (conflicts) without problems (other conflicts). (S83)