Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gets bail in mutiny case





File photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, who was released on bail in a mutiny case | Photo credit: ANI

An Islamabad High Court on Friday granted Imran Khan bail until May 3 in a mutiny case filed against the former Pakistani prime minister.

Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a Magistrate, earlier this month filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Islamabad Police Station in Ramna against the ousted Prime Minister for sowing hatred between institutions and the public and for attempting to cause unforgivable harm to institutions and their leaders. officers.

The FIR was registered under Sections 138 (incitement to an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor or airman), Section 500 (punishment for defamation) and Section 505 (statements leading to mischief public) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

FIR said the cricketer-turned-politician, in a speech from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on March 19, made several allegations against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer and allegedly conducted a defamation.

Earlier in the day, Mr Khan applied for bail at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, after hearing the case, approved his bail. released on bail on bail of PKR 100,000.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader traveled from Lahore to Islamabad for the case, where the police had taken strict measures for his protection.

A large number of PTI sympathizers were present on the occasion to show their solidarity with their leader.

The 70-year-old PTI leader tweeted that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police had arrested his peaceful workers.

Our workers were sitting peacefully in their vehicles when the ICT police, in a shameless display of state oppression, pulled them out and drove them away. That’s why they want the elections delayed because they feel they can break the PTI by then, for fear of jail and harassment. Won’t work, he tweeted.

The Dawn newspaper reported that in an informal conversation with reporters in the courtroom, Mr Khan said he had asked Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to enter into talks with the government only if the ruling party was prepared to immediately dissolve the assemblies and hold elections. .

There is no need to proceed if they insist on holding polls in September or October, Mr Khan said in the presence of Chaudhry and Qureshi.

Qureshi and Chaudhry are part of a three-member PTI team negotiating with the government to resolve the controversy over the holding of elections.

The PTI is determined to push for polls in the provincial legislatures, but the federal government in Islamabad maintains its position on simultaneous elections across the country.

The National Assembly will end its five-year term in August this year. According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house. This means that the election must take place in mid-October. The last general elections were held in July 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-gets-bail-in-mutiny-case/article66788993.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos