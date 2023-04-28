Foreign investment increases because investors believe in President Jokowi’s leadership





JAKARTA, investor.id – The Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) said that the realization of foreign investment (PMA) in the first quarter of 2023 reached IDR 177 trillion, or 53.8% of the total investment in the first quarter quarter of 2023 which amounted to IDR 328.9 trillion. Strong FDI attainment is assessed due to investors’ confidence in the government’s performance in increasing investment attainment. “(The high level) of FDI is due to the fact that the level of trust in Indonesia is very high, especially thanks to the leadership of President Joko Widodo. Investors always ask who will be the successor of Pak Joko Widodo? They still want leadership like Joko Widodo in coherent investments, especially related to downstream,” Investment Minister/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia said during a press conference on achieving the investments for the first quarter of 2023 in the office of the ministry. of Investment/BKPM on Friday (4/28/2023). From one quarter to another, between quarter I-2023 and quarter IV-2023, there was a growth in FDI of 1.1%. Meanwhile, on an annual basis, between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there was a growth in FDI of 20.2%. According to him, this shows that the level of trust that the international business community places in Indonesia is still good. “So the public confidence in the government under the leadership of Joko Widodo is quite extraordinary,” Bahlil said. Records from the Ministry of Investment/BKPM show that the top five sectors realized in the first quarter of 2023 for FDI, namely basic metals, metal products, non-machinery and equipment industries, amounting to $2.9 billion (24.3%); transportation, warehousing, and telecommunications LDCs from basic metallurgy, metal products, non-machinery, and equipment industries amounting to $1.2 billion (10.1%); chemical and pharmaceutical industry US$1.1 billion (8.9%); mining of US$900 million (7.7%); paper and printing industry $800 million (6.9%). The top five achievement locations in Q1 2023 for FDI are Central Sulawesi worth $1.9 billion (16.3%); West Java worth $1.9 billion (15.9%); DKI Jakarta $1.2 billion (9.9%); Banten $1.1 billion (8.9%); and Riau $1 billion (8.5%). “For Central Sulawesi, it is because the development of the nickel industrialization hub area is really stimulated there. So the investment growth is evenly distributed among outside Java, times in Java, Sulawesi and Sumatra,” Bahlil said. Editor: Thomas Harefa

