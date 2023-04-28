Politics
BBC chairman resigns over Boris Johnson loan
What happened? BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned over a report that he breached the governance code for public appointments after it emerged he played a role in facilitating a guarantee of ready for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Sharp said Friday morning he would step down at the end of June after reading the findings of attorney Adam Heppinstall KC’s review of his nomination, which has just been released.
The report was commissioned after it emerged he had played a role in facilitating an 800,000 loan guarantee for Johnson shortly before he was recommended for the influential role overseeing the independence of public broadcasters.
In a statement, Sharp said the breach was “inadvertent and non-material”, but apologized for the events impacting the BBC in recent months and regretted what happened.
“Nevertheless, I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” he added. “I think these questions may well distract from the good work of the Corporation if I were to remain in office until the end of my term.
“I have therefore decided to resign as Chairman of the BBC.”
Sharp will remain in place until a replacement is found.
What is he accused of?
The former bank boss and Conservative Party donor is accused of breaking the BBC’s code on public appointments when he failed to declare his involvement in securing an 800,000 loan for Boris Johnson.
Sharp helped put Johnson’s distant relative, millionaire Sam Blyth, in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case so that Blyth could provide Johnson with the opportunity to secure a loan. By the time of the 2020 meeting, Sharp had already applied to become chairman of the BBC.
Sharp said that because his knowledge of the meeting had been declared to Case, he did not think he had to declare it further to the nominating committee.
I reminded him of the fact that I was in the BBC nomination process,” Sharp said of his conversation with Case. I believed from that conversation that I had been removed from any conflict or perception of conflict.
I understood that this recusal was absolute. It was my mistake.
Sharp said after the review’s findings were released that he was pleased Heppinstall’s report concluded that his involvement in these matters was therefore very limited and he says no evidence was found to suggest that Sharp played any role in facilitating, arranging or financing a loan for the former prime minister.
Who is angry – and why?
The Labor Party has been scathing about the government’s handling of the allegations and subsequent scrutiny, with various members of the shadow cabinet saying adamantly that Sharp should resign if his actions are found to have breached the BBC code.
Many of those angry at the situation believe it smacks of Tory foolishness and that the Prime Minister should have sacked his former boss Sharp as soon as the allegations were made.
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said the BBC’s impartiality had been “seriously undermined…due to Tory foolishness and cronyism”.
“This comes after 13 years of Tories doing everything they could to defend themselves and their comrades,” she added.
“From Owen Patterson to Dominic Raab, and now Richard Sharp, instead of doing what’s best for the country, the Prime Minister was more interested in defending his former banking boss. The Prime Minister should have sacked him a while ago. weeks. Instead, it took this inquiry, called by Labour, to get him to quit.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Johnson “should never have been allowed to appoint Richard Sharp in the first place”, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should have sacked him.
why is it important
The BBC has faced questions about how it can maintain its impartiality and its relationship with central government. BBC and Conservative Party critics will see Sharp’s review as evidence that the broadcaster is struggling to maintain that distance.
Before the review’s findings were published, the BBC faced questions of impartiality after presenter Gary Lineker tweeted about the migrant crisis, criticizing the government’s stance. Following Lineker’s suspension, questions were raised about whether the BBC had acted in the interests of Tory MPs.
The backlash has further fueled the impartiality debate, and Sharp’s recent findings will do little to dispel the idea that the BBC is too close to the current government.
What happens next?
Sharp offered his resignation over the matter, although the report concluded that his involvement in the matter was limited. However, he will remain in his post until a replacement is found.
The Prime Minister said he had not spoken to Sharp, adding: I have not seen the report but understand that he has handed in his resignation to the Secretary of State and she has accepted it .
However, Sunak gave no guarantee that his replacement would be an apolitical figure.
Mr. Sunak said: There is a nomination process for these appointments. I’m not going to prejudge that, he told reporters at the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow.
|
