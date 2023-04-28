BJP slams Mallikarjun Kharge for calling PM Modi a poisonous snake,” says Congress leader | India News







Addressing a public meeting earlier in Ron in Gadag district, some 470 km from Bangalore, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, Kharge said: Make no mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say no, it’s not toxic, let’s lick it and find out. Don’t go lick it. If you lick, you die.

‘Note not against the Prime Minister, but for the ideology he represents

Kharge then sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the PM but at his party, while the BJP leveled their guns at the Congress leader saying he was a continuation of Sonia Gandhis Maut Ka Saudagar jibe at Modi and showed the parties mood and desperation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the hatred is coming out. Kharge said his statement was not against the individual but against the ideology he represents.

Another Union Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that as Congress’ desperation grew, so did its lies and abuse of Modi. Just recently some Congress leaders wanted to see our Prime Minister dead, some are laughing at him and now @Kharge is mistreating him. Note my words, the people of Karnataka will never forget, forgive or vote out this group of Cong thugs who normalized this kind of vicious abuse of our Prime Minister, he tweeted. 06:32 Mallikarjun Kharges’ ‘venomous snake’ note: 6 times Congress leaders’ direct attack on PM Modi backfired BJP IT Department Chief Amit Malviya tweeted: What started with Sonia Gandhis maut ka saudagar (merchant of death), and we know how it ended, Congress continues to plunge to new depths . 01:37 Kharges poisonous snake comment: It has become a habit of Congress to abuse PM Modi, says Anurag Thakur Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said the poison was on Kharges’ mind. This is a biased spirit towards PM Modi and BJP. This kind of thinking comes from desperation, Bommai said. Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Congress leaders’ statement reflected how the Gandhi family felt about the prime minister. He (Kharge) made it clear that he was attacking BJP ideology. The BJP’s ideology is national first. So is he saying that he was not attacking Prime Minister Modi, but rather India? Irani said.

Show PM Modi as ‘venomous snake’… if you lick it you’re dead : Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka

