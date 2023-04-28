Conservative Turkish women turn their backs on Erdogan ahead of vote

Istanbul Turkey The May 14 elections promise to be uncertain for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid a sluggish economy, young Turks less enamored with the ruling AKP and a finally united opposition. Support from conservative women, usually a mainstay of his electoral base, also appears less solid ahead of the vote. FRANCE 24 reports.

Emine*, a housewife, lives in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul, one of the many districts transformed by the urbanization policy of the ruling AKP. She was in her early thirties when then candidate Erdoganwho ran as a deputy in a March 2003 by-electionemerged as a beacon of hope for women like her: veiled, conservative women who felt marginalized and even ignored.

“I liked him a lot, and I also liked the party,” Emine says, when asked why she voted for Erdogan for the past 20 years.

The AKP has opened new areas for conservative women by removing the headscarf ban,” Esra Ozcan told FRANCE 24. The author of Mainstreaming the Headscarf: Islamist Politics and Women in the Turkish Media, Ozcan quotes the fact that the veiled women of the police, judges, university professors or elected politicians who were all against the law unless they removed their headscarf until the AKP came to power.

This is indeed a group that has experienced an expansion of freedoms under [the] AKP, says Ozcan, senior practice professor at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Murat Yetkin, a well-known Turkish columnist, explains that one of the reasons behind Erdogan’s extraordinary popular appeal in the early 2000s was the authoritarian tendencies of the ruling coalition at the time which employed openly anti-political rhetoric. -Islamic targeting veiled women. By speaking out against this trend, the charismatic young leader championed conservative women who, from then on, formed an important base of her support.

But 20 years later, women have changed, says Ozlem Zengin, vice-president of the AKP bloc in the Turkish parliament.

Those who were among Erdogan’s staunchest supporters in the early yearsErdogan has been President of Turkey since 2014 could turn their backs on it on May 14 for the country’s presidential and legislative elections.

Tradition and domestic violence

Erdogan often reminds the Turkish public of how he helped overturn the headscarf ban. He feels he has done more for women than many of his predecessors, although many feel that this measure alone was not enough.

Erdogan’s speeches reveal a traditional vision of the role of women in society: a woman is above all a mother (of three children, if possible) who also takes care of the elderly. It is an ideal that remains unchanging even as the country experiences rapid urbanization and modernization.

In today’s Turkey, women, even those who wear the veil, want the same opportunities and working conditions as men.

When Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Istanbul Convention on Violence against Women in July 2021, it confirmed his anachronistic tendencies. In recent years, the Erdogan government has taken a strong stance in favor of traditional family values ​​and against the LGBT propaganda embraced by the Western world and the normalization of homosexuality.

While the upcoming elections are likely to be Erdogans’ most contested to date, the decision to incorporate two Islamist parties into his coalition that have called for the repeal of a law protecting women from domestic violence is dividing members of the AKP, a rare feat.

Red line

Zengin, 53, didn’t mince words when she said passage of Law 6284 would be a red line, a comment that drew a fireball of criticism and threats from her own political party. She then attempted to extinguish the flames. We are sorry. I don’t want to say anything more about this law. I’m tired. I am saddened when I see the situation of our community. I did not say that the law could not be discussed. I only wish we could discuss it in a more humane, decent and Islamic environment.

Among those who have supported Zengin is the Kadem Foundation. It too is affiliated with the AKP and its leader is none other than one of Erdogan’s daughters. But the foundation posted a tweet denouncing an insulting and misogynistic campaign and reminding its followers that half of the voters who will vote are women.

In another sign that Turkish society is changing on these issues, an episode of “Kzlck Serbeti” (Cranberry Sorbet), one of Turkey’s most popular TV shows, ended last month with a veiled woman killed by her husband. The country’s RTUK media regulatory council ruled the scene encouraged domestic violence, demanding the producers pay a hefty fine and scrapping the show for five weeks. His fans were surprised to see a documentary on Islamophobia, featuring President Erdogan in particular, broadcast on April 14 instead of the show.

At least 23 women killed in March

According We Will Stop Femicide Platform, 23 women were killed by men and another 19 died in suspicious circumstances in March 2023. The organization itself is under judicial investigation and faces closure for carrying out activities against the law and good morals. The last hearing took place in early April and was adjourned to September 13.

Conservative women do not form a homogeneous electoral bloc in Türkiye. But Ozcan is convinced that the AKP has lost parts of it.

Young conservative women want to see [the] AKP go, she wrote. They were very disappointed [by the] Transformation of the AKP from former victim to new oppressor. These women identify as Muslim and do not want to see Muslims as oppressors.

When asked why she wouldn’t vote for Erdogan on May 14, Emine answers simply, because I started thinking with my head. Still, that doesn’t mean the 54-year-old will vote for the opposition. For the first time, she says she will abstain.

*This is not his real name.