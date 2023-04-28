



Comment this storyComment

There’s an aphorism that Donald Trump has shared with the public at political rallies over the past few years: it’s not who votes that counts, it’s who counts the votes, implying, without subtlety, that Vote totals can be or are being manipulated after submission.

This, in itself, is not newsworthy. It’s just a piece of spaghetti sitting on the floor next to a very greasy wall, another effort by Trump to arouse suspicion over a presidential election he indisputably lost. But, during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday, he added a very peculiar twist, which actually piqued our interest.

He invented a new name for Vladimir Lenin.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

Well, not a new name as such but, apparently, a new pronunciation. Elevating the quote on social media, a supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) focused on Lenin’s hug rather than Trump’s odd pronunciation.

A quick style note: For the remainder of this article, words in italics indicate an alternate pronunciation of Lenin. The typical American pronunciation would then be: Lennon. Then there is the Trump version.

You know, Leneen, has anyone ever heard of Leneen? Trump said in New Hampshire. He said the vote counter is far more important than the candidate. Has anyone ever heard that Lennon. Leneen, as they say, as they say in Russia.

Lenin! Truly a left outfield entry into the barrel.

Turns out Thursday’s iteration wasn’t the first of that particular riff. At a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in September, he said much the same thing with a twist.

Did you ever hear the statement from, I believe it was Leneen. Has anyone ever heard of Leneen? Trump said then. People would say it with less sophistication: Lennon. Lenin! I like the way they say that.

So the question is: who are they? Who says so?

Being curious, I did what any modern American would do. I went to a website focused on pronunciation of names and typed in Lenin. The result:

But who can say that it is reliable? About a decade ago, a YouTube account that fabricated fake pronunciations went relatively viral, given the time period. For example:

Was I just the victim of some pranksters on the Internet, like a non-sophisticate?

So my next stop was to understand the pronunciation offered by Lenin’s most recent successor, Russian President Vladimir Putin. I don’t have his cell phone number, which is probably better, but he likes to drape his rhetoric about, say, the invasion of foreign countries in historical attire. So finding a video of him talking about Lenin was like shooting down Su-25s over Donetsk.

At the start of the new invasion of Ukraine last year, Putin addressed his nation. He blamed Lenin and his allies for cutting off what is historically Russian land from Ukraine. And he said the name Leenin.

This is how the woman who answered the phone at Londons Russian Language Center also pronounced it: Leenin. A native Russian speaker who did not give her name, she noted that the letter at the beginning of Lenin’s surname is a soft L. It’s a bit like the in Spanish, a kind of LY combination. Leyenin, perhaps? Anyway, it’s not Leneen.

Since we were on the subject, I will point out that the quote on the vote counters probably originates much closer to Trump. The Quote Investigators website, which does what it says on the box, identifies the first reference to elections decided by vote counters to an 1871 political cartoon in a New York newspaper. Omnipotent political boss William Tweed is pictured next to a ballot box, the text below him reading, As long as I’m counting the votes, what are you going to do about it?

The site includes a number of other iterations of the same type of commentary over the following decades, before Lenin came to power. It is attributed to a politician from California, to Napoleon Bonaparte, to an anonymous political figure from South America. It’s likely, really, that the saying predates all of this, but our ability to track its use is limited by access to historical material.

This Quote Investigators article, like other assessments of the vote counter case, also introduces an additional wrinkle. The quote is usually incorrectly attributed not to Lenin but to Joseph Stalin.

Or as sophisticated Russians say: Joseph Staleen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/04/28/trump-vote-counting-lenin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos