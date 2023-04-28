WALHI Central Sulawesi calls on President Joko Widodo and local government to impose legal sanctions on PT IMIP





KedaiPena.com – WALHI Southeast Sulawesi has called on the government to pay attention to the victims, two nickel and stainless steel industry dump workers from PT Indonesia Guang Ching, who are in the mining area of ​​PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park ( IMIP), in Morowali, Central Sulawesi. WALHI Central Sulawesi informed that the two victims, Arif and Masriadi, died because the dumping equipment they were operating broke. So this also buried them after the landfill collapsed with two operational vehicles. Aulia Hakim, head of Walhi Central Sulawesi’s advocacy and campaign department, said the incident was not the first time a work accident has occurred in a mining area. “Previously, a work accident also occurred at the mining area owned by PT Gunbuster Nickel Industri, North Morowali, Central Sulawesi on February 22, 2022. Which resulted in the death of two workers, Nirwana Selle and I Made Defri , due to an explosion in the furnace area of ​​the foundry. This incident then became the trigger for a mass strike by workers due to the negligence in enforcing occupational safety in the industrial environment” , Aulia said in a statement on Friday (4/28/2023). He said WALHI Central Sulawesi noted that similar incidents continue to occur. “Just a few days ago, many workers were swept away by the flood that hit the PT IMIP industrial zone, also flooding the homes of residents. Ecological disasters and work accidents that continue to occur at all moment are a form of lack of safety and health guarantees for workers and communities living side by side with the mining areas of Morowali and North Morowali,” he said. As is known, PT IMIP itself is a giant company that emerged from a joint venture between Tsingsang Group and PT Bintang Eight Minerals. The megaproject area started operating in 2014, has an area of ​​142,000 ha (mining potential for IMIP area) which includes smelter plant production and mining concessions. The IMIP megaproject is financed by banks, including China Eximbank and HSBC China, whose largest backer is the China Development Bank, which finances, among other things, manufacturing plants and coal-fired power plants with a capacity of up to 2000 MW from a total of 8 operating units. Aulia Hakim underscored that WALHI Central Sulawesi strongly condemns the continued negligence of President Joko Widodo and the regional government, both Governor Rusdi Mastura and the Morowali Regency government, for the company’s malpractices which resulted in the death of workers and an ecological disaster for the community. President Joko Widodo and the regional government should not delay in imposing legal sanctions on economic actors who have committed human rights violations and caused an ecological disaster. How many lives have been lost, how many more residents’ homes have been flooded because of the actions of this company. There is no guarantee of recovery for the losses suffered by residents so far,” he concluded. Laporan: Supusepa wounded

