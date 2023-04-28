Qin Gang holds talks with foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries respectively

On April 26, 2023, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Xian with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Xian, respectively, Foreign Minister. of Uzbekistan Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev. The ministers were in China for the fourth meeting of China-Central Asia foreign ministers.

Qin Gang said President Xi Jinping and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have agreed to build a Sino-Kazakh community with a common future defined by lasting friendship, a high degree of mutual trust and sharing of good and bad. Both sides should take this as a fundamental direction to enable the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Qin Gang said China and Kyrgyzstan have achieved rapid development in their relationship and become full strategic partners true to their name. The two sides should harness the role of the China-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation. China supports Kyrgyzstan in hosting a successful meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states this year.

Qin Gang said China and Tajikistan are strong friends. Last year, President Xi Jinping and President Emomali Rahmon had a fruitful meeting, during which they reached a series of important common understandings. The two sides should follow through on common understandings, consolidate political mutual trust and unite to promote the building of a development community and a security community between China and Tajikistan.

Qin Gang said China-Uzbek relations have reached an unprecedented level. The two sides should follow the joint strategic understandings reached between the two heads of state, continuously make progress towards the vision of building a China-Uzbek community with a shared future, and strive for more fruitful results in mutual cooperation. beneficial at all levels between China and Uzbekistan. and Uzbekistan.

Qin Gang said that earlier this year, President Xi Jinping and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov jointly announced the decision to elevate China-Turkmen relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership and put into practice the vision of a community. fate at the bilateral level. This ushered in a new era of bilateral relations. Both sides should follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and continuously elevate China-Turkmenistan relations to new heights.

Qin Gang stressed that China will, as always, firmly support Central Asian countries in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, security and territorial integrity. China also firmly supports the development paths independently chosen by Central Asian countries based on their national conditions. China resolutely opposes any interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of Central Asian countries. China will strengthen communication and coordination between the two sides in frameworks such as the United Nations (UN) and the SCO, and jointly safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, the international system centered on the UN , as well as international equity and justice.

The foreign ministers of the five countries said that over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and the five countries have been committed to good neighborliness, friendship, mutual respect, mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. The relationship has brought benefits to people on both sides and has become a stabilizing anchor and propellant for regional peace and development. Considering the development of relations with China as a priority of their diplomacy, the five countries will carry forward the important common understandings between the heads of state, maintain close high-level exchanges between the two parties, advance the cooperation “the Belt and the Road”, will deepen – human and cultural exchanges, and suppress the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, so as to forge the next three golden decades of China-Central Asia relations. Noting China’s remarkable international influence, they said China’s modernization will bring new opportunities to Central Asia and the world at large. The five Central Asian countries support China’s proposed global initiatives and visions, support China’s justified position on the Taiwan issue and issues related to Xinjiang and Xizang, among others, and oppose the politicization of human rights. The five Central Asian countries will work with China to strengthen multilateral international cooperation and support each other in safeguarding core interests and regional peace and stability. They expressed confidence that the meeting of foreign ministers the following day would be a complete success.

The two sides have reached broad common understandings on deepening and strengthening practical cooperation. Efforts will be made to strengthen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, connectivity, green agriculture, medical and health care, energy and mineral resources and transit of goods in ports, as well as at sub-national levels and between sister cities. . China and Kazakhstan will take advantage of the signing of a mutual visa waiver agreement to facilitate cross-border travel and establish consulates general in Xian and Aktobe, respectively. China will work with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan respectively to open cultural centers in other countries. China and Tajikistan will expand cooperation in industrial parks and take full advantage of the strength of Luban’s workshop in Tajikistan, the first of its kind in Central Asia. China and Uzbekistan will advance the building of a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era and forge new highlights of cooperation such as poverty alleviation and innovation. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will work with China to speed up the feasibility study of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. China and Turkmenistan will plan the Year of Culture events in each other well and speed up their efforts to establish a traditional medicine center in Turkmenistan.