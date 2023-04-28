Donald Trump suffers a blow in the battle for the indictment





A majority of Americans support ongoing investigations into Donald Trump’s behavior and believe he should be banned from running for president again if he is convicted and jailed, according to a new survey conducted exclusively for Newsweek.

Polls indicate that Trump is the current Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, President Biden announced he was seeking a second term, warning of “MAGA extremists” within the GOP.

Trump is locked in a number of legal battles that could impact his hopes of returning to the White House. On April 4, he was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to the alleged payment of silent money to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress, before the 2016 presidential election. facing a civil case in New York from writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the business mogul raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. He denies the allegations in both cases.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 27, 2023. A majority of Americans believe Trump should be banned from running for president again if he he is found guilty of a crime and imprisoned. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/GETTY

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted for Newsweek found that 59% of Americans “support” or “strongly support” investigations “into former President Donald Trump and his legal affairs”, with just 22% saying they “oppose” or “strongly opposed”. .”

If Trump is “convicted and jailed”, 51% of American voters no longer think he should be able to run for president, compared to 38% who disagree. A total of 43% of Americans think it would be “good for the country” if Trump is convicted and imprisoned, compared to 33% who said it would be bad. The remaining 24% answered either “don’t know” or “neither good nor bad”.

Most Americans also think the jury in New York, where Trump’s allegedly silent money trial will take place, will be ‘fair’, with 53% sharing that view, compared to 28% who don’t. OK.

However, 57% of respondents said Trump’s legal difficulties are “primarily the result of politically motivated attacks by his opponents”, compared to just 34% who attributed them to “the result of his own actions which appear to have been illegal”.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey of 1,500 eligible US voters was conducted on April 24.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump through his official website for comment.

In Georgia, Trump is being investigated over whether he broke the law by trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealing this week that his “charging decision” will take place between July 11 and September 1.

Separately, Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump over his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of Congress by hundreds of his supporters, as well as his handling of classified documents. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

