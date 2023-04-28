Mutiny case: IHC grants Imran protection bond until May 3 – Pakistan





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted PTI chairman Imran Khan bail until May 3 in a mutiny case registered against him at the capital Ramna police station.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who presided over the hearing, approved Imrans’ release on bail against the submission of bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Earlier this month, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a Magistrate, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Islamabad Police Station in Ramna against Imran for sowing hatred between institutions and the public and for having tried to cause unforgivable damage to the institutions and their senior officials.

Earlier in the day, the head of the PTI filed a plea through his lawyers to seek protective bond in the case. The registry office had raised a few objections to the plea, one of which concerned the lack of biometric verification. However, PTI’s legal team later addressed and resolved these objections, after which it was taken back for hearing.

On April 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted the former prime minister a protective bond in the case until April 26. Subsequently, Imran had contacted the IHC to request that the mutiny case against him be dropped.

Hearing today

During today’s hearing, Imrans legal team consisting of attorney Salman Safdar, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari and others appeared in court.

At the start of the hearing, Safdar informed the court that the issue regarding the biometric verification had been resolved.

However, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon objected to Imran’s plea being heard on the same day it was filed. Jadoon pointed out that others should receive the same treatment if they filed similar pleas.

However, the court pointed out that the petitioner, being a resident of Pakistan, was entitled to bail.

The Advocate General acknowledged the position of the courts, but suggested that the applicant be invited to appear before the competent court after being released on bail.

At the request of the AG, the court ordered the head of the PTI to participate in the investigation and granted him bail until May 3.

The petition, filed by the legal team of the PTI leaders, argued that the incumbent government had brought charges against Imran for political reasons and to tarnish his reputation.

According to the petition, the government failed to find an iota of corruption against Imran and as a result, they are now dragging him into frivolous cases to blackmail him. The motion urged the court to void the FIR.

Only hold talks if government is ready to dissolve assemblies immediately, Imran tells party leaders

During an informal chat with reporters in the courtroom, Imran said he asked Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to engage in talks with the government only if the ruling party was ready to dissolve. the assemblies immediately and to organize elections.

He added there is no need to continue if they insist on holding polls in September or October, with Chaudhry and Qureshi present during the conversation.

Importantly, former ministers Qureshi and Chaudhry are part of a three-member team that the PTI has assembled to engage with the government for a constructive dialogue on the holding of elections as part of the Constitution and in accordance with the orders of the highest courts. .

PTI denounces violence against peaceful workers

Meanwhile, Imran alleged that Islamabad police arrested PTI workers, who were present outside the court, as they sat peacefully in their vehicles.

Tweeting a video of the alleged incident, the head of the PTI said: Our workers were sitting peacefully in their vehicles when the ICT police, in a brazen display of state oppression, pulled them out and took them away. . That’s why they want the elections delayed because they feel they can break the PTI by then, for fear of jail and harassment. Will not work.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said the cabal of crooks and their masters had turned the Islamabad police into a force to terrorize the citizens.

Today they literally dragged PTI people sitting peacefully into their cars waiting for Imran Khan and took them away. Fascism at its height, the government is so afraid of the popularity of the PTI in the country! she says.

Islamabad Police later said in a tweet that they had arrested 33 people around the IHC, who they said were later released on assurances of good behavior and abiding by conditions. legal.

He said they were arrested for rioting and interfering in government business and assured police not to break the law in the future.

Equal law applies to all and no one will be discriminated against, police wrote.

The FIR

The FIR against Imran, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, was registered at Ramna Police Station under Articles 138 (incitement to an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor or airman), 500 (penalty for defamation) and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, in a March 19 speech from Zaman Park Lahore broadcast on BOL News, Imran made several allegations against a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer and allegedly carried out defamation.

The FIR referred to speeches by PTI leaders on November 4 and 11, 2022 and October 28 and 29, 2022, in which it allegedly used words inappropriate for ISI and army officials. He said Imran used offensive language and threatened the families of senior officers.

He also alleged he provoked extremists and put the lives of a senior officer’s family members under constant threat, he added.

The plaintiff further alleged that the former Prime Minister had damaged the reputation of the army through his statements, following which foreign agencies took advantage of the situation to attack Imran and tried to drive a wedge between the public and the army.

He claimed that the purpose of Imrans speeches was to revolt soldiers against their oath and officers through conspiracy, for which he also uses Twitter and other social media platforms.

The FIR further stated that through these speeches, the former Prime Minister tried to create such an atmosphere among senior army officers and other soldiers that they do not listen to the orders of their officers.

