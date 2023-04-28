Politics
Takedown of Xi Jinping-Zelensky’s ‘Shrimp Beneath the Stone’ phone
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (4/26/2023). This is the first moment of contact between the two leaders since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The conversation between the two was revealed by Zelensky. He mentioned talking to Xi Jinping over the phone, which he called “long and meaningful.”
“I believe the phone call and the ambassador to China will give strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said. BBC.
Since the war between Russia and Ukraine, China has indeed tried to show a neutral attitude. But unlike Western countries, Beijing never condemned the Russian attack.
With this attitude, some analysts explained that Xi Jinping had his own intentions. The momentum of the call is a big question mark, especially since Ukraine is widely known to be preparing to launch a full-scale counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Some analysts believe China is eager to end the conflict before a major escalation in fighting next summer, when the mud on the battlefield begins to dry up and facilitate mobilization.
“The spring months are coming to an end and it’s time for the counteroffensive to begin, so I think China wants to be seen as a direct mediator ahead of this escalation,” said Max Hess, Eurasia researcher at Foreign. Policy Research Institute. CNBC International.
A similar view is shared by Oleksandr Musiyenko, a military expert and director of the Kyiv Center for Military and Legal Studies. However, he admitted he was surprised as the momentum of Xi’s call came before Ukraine mounted its counterattack.
“I think China will wait for the results of the Ukrainian counterattack and then maybe come up with something (about a ceasefire and peace talks),” he concluded.
On the other hand, this phone call also came after a diplomatic blunder committed by the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye. Last week he said countries that were part of the Soviet Union, like Ukraine, had no status under international law.
The comments sparked outrage in the EU as well as in Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union. China was forced to issue a statement distancing itself from Lu’s comments, insisting that “China respects the status of the former Soviet republic as a sovereign nation after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.”
According to Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, Xi may be trying to clarify Lu’s explanation regarding Ukraine to Zelensky. However, it also explains how Chinese officials fail to understand Europe as a whole.
“That one comment undermined 30 years of careful Chinese diplomacy in the region,” Ash said.
Meanwhile, some analysts admit to being skeptical of China’s position as a mediator and its ability to help end the war. They still wonder about Beijing’s influence on Moscow.
Musiyenko said China did not seem to understand the conflict, noting that it was “unbelievable” for Beijing to “call the war a political crisis”.
“He fears that a ceasefire or peace agreement proposed by China could include conditions proposed by Russia such as changes in territorial borders,” he added.
