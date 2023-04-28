Government constantly works for democratization of technology: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 FM transmitters on Friday and said it would revolutionize the radio industry, while saying his government was constantly working to democratize the technology.

Highlighting his generation’s emotional connection to radio, Prime Minister Modi said he also has a relationship with the media as a host referring to the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat this Sunday.

As part of AIR’s expansion, 91 FM transmitters installed in 18 states, 2 UT | Video credit: ANI

“This kind of emotional connection with the people of the country has only been possible through the radio. Through this, I have remained connected to the strength of the country and the collective power of duty among the people of the country,” he said. -he declares.

Prime Minister Modi said government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Har Ghar Tiranga have grown into grassroots movements through Mann Ki Baat.

“Therefore, in a way, I am part of your All India Radio team,” the Prime Minister said after virtually inaugurating 91 FM transmitters covering two million people in 85 districts.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters is in line with government policy to give preference to disadvantaged people who have been deprived of this facility so far. “Those who were considered remote will now be able to connect at a higher level,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is constantly working for the democratization of technology. “No Indian should feel the lack of opportunity if India is to reach its full potential.” Making modern technology accessible and affordable is essential for this, he added.

The technological revolution has shaped radio and FM in a new way: PM Modi | Video credit: ANI

The Prime Minister pointed out that the technological revolution that the country has witnessed in recent years has presented radio and especially FM under a new avatar.

Noting the rise of the internet, the prime minister said radio has taken hold in innovative ways through podcasts and online FM. “Digital India has not only given radio new listeners but also a new thought process,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The same revolution can be seen in all broadcast media, he said.

Services from DD free dish, the country’s largest DTH platform, are delivered to 4.30 crores of households and real-time information about the world is reaching the doorsteps of rural households and border areas, the Prime noted. minister.

He pointed out that education and entertainment are also reaching sections of society that have been deprived of it for decades. “It has helped to remove disparities between different sections of society and provide quality information to all.” “Whether it is DTH or FM radio, this power gives us a window into India’s future. We must prepare for this future,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the dimension of linguistic diversity.

“This connectivity not only connects communication tools, but also connects people. It reflects the work culture of this government,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Our government is also strengthening cultural connectivity and intellectual connectivity,” he added.

Giving the example of the Padma Awards, Modi said that now, instead of being based on recommendations, honors are given for service to the nation and society. The Prime Minister noted the presence of many Padma winners in the program and welcomed them.

The Prime Minister said the vision and mission of all communication channels like All India Radio is to connect the country and its 140 million citizens.

He also expressed his confidence that all stakeholders will continue to move forward with this vision which will result in the strengthening of the country through continuous dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi said the move would bring FM radio services to over two million people, remaining in remote areas and give them affordable access to information.

“These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services, whether it’s timely dissemination of information, weather forecasts for agriculture, or connecting women’s self-help groups to new markets,” Prime Minister Modi said in his virtual.

The launch event brought together chief ministers, public representatives, Padma winners and government officials from 18 states and two union territories.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur joined the post from Ladakh.

The expansion comes two days before the historic 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister’s monthly radio show.

Prime Minister Modi said the expansion of fiber optic networks in villages has led to lower mobile and data costs, which has made it easier to access information.

“Today, digital entrepreneurs are emerging from every nook and corner of the country. Even street vendors are now using UPI, they are taking advantage of banking facilities,” he said.

The 91 new 100W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with special focus on improving coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.