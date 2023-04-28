Pence’s testimony is ‘strongly incriminating evidence’ on Trump: Kirschner





Former Vice President Mike Pence’s testimony to the grand jury investigating ex-President Donald Trump will likely yield the “most incriminating evidence” in the investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, a said legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Pence appeared before the grand jury on Thursday for more than five hours, according to multiple media reports featuring people familiar with the matter. The testimony took place behind closed doors and the former vice president was dragged in and out of the Washington, DC courthouse without attracting media attention.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Review Institute’s 2023 Ideas Summit on March 31, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Pence testified Thursday before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pence and Trump had tried to block a subpoena for the former vice president issued by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to quash the 2020 presidential election after losing to President Joe Biden. Trump’s request to block the subpoena was denied on Wednesday, but the judge presiding over the inquiry granted Pence safeguards on what could or could not be discussed during his testimony.

According to earlier testimony given before the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to block Congressional certification of the 2020 election in acting in his role as President of the Senate. Trump also reportedly threatened his former running mate that there would be repercussions if Pence didn’t stop Biden’s victory.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor who has often criticized Trump, said on Thursday’s episode of his Justice Matters podcast that Pence’s testimony against the former president will likely bring the DOJ “one giant leap” closer. indictment of Trump.

“Trust that old prosecutor,” Kirschner said. “Mike Pence’s testimony is some of the most incriminating evidence a witness can offer against Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump said to Mike Pence, ‘If you don’t break the law, if you don’t do what I tell you to do, if you don’t help me retain the power of the presidency, then I made the wrong decision four years ago when I picked you as vice president,” Kirschner added, referring to House Select Committee hearings that focused on Trump’s pressure on Pence until January 6.

“And now all of that testimony is in the hands of special counsel Jack Smith and is available to the grand jury,” he continued. “And my friends, without a doubt, this brings things one giant step closer to indicting Donald Trump for his crimes against democracy on and around January 6, and that’s a damn good thing.”

Trump has already become the first sitting president or former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges, following an investigation by Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg who indicted the former president. of 34 counts related to the falsification of commercial documents in connection with several allegations of silence. cash payments made during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president’s legal troubles have piled up since he left the Oval Office. On Thursday, a New York jury listened to a stormy day of testimony during the third day of trial in former columnist E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Smith also recently made leaps and bounds in his investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after he issued several subpoenas last month to speak with employees who work at Trump’s estate in Florida.

Trump is also facing pressure in Georgia, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigates Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 election result. And New York Attorney General Letitia James previously sued The Trump Organization for $250 million, accusing the former president’s firm of misrepresenting its assets to obtain loans and tax breaks.

Trump has maintained throughout all the charges that he is innocent, calling the investigations a “witch hunt” and an attempt to interfere with his 2024 presidential ambitions.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s communications team for comment.

