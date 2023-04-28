The level of satisfaction with the Jokowi-Maruf government reached 74.7%





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Latest survey results from Poltracking Indonesia show that the level of satisfaction with the performance of the governments of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ma’ruf Amin over the period of April 2023 reached 74.7%. “The Indonesian public’s level of satisfaction with the performance of Joko Widodo’s government with Ma’ruf Amin is also quite high. The figure is 74.7 percent,” Poltracking Indonesia’s executive director Hanta Yuda AR said on Friday. , in Jakarta. Compared to previous surveys, he said, the level of satisfaction with government performance has increased. Indeed, the level of public satisfaction with the government in February 2023 reached 71.7% and 71.8% in March 2023. “So indeed some institutions have up to 76%, even 78% if I’m not mistaken. However, the average range is above 70%,” he said. Meanwhile, the level of trust of the Indonesian people in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government is around 75.5% in April 2023. According to Hanta, this figure is considered high compared to the previous period. “If we compare February, March and April, it’s stable. The level of trust in the government was 74.2% in February, 74.4% in March and 75.5% in April,” said Haunted. There are several reasons that make people happy with the performance of the government, such as targeted government aid, equitable development or infrastructure, stable prices for basic necessities, guaranteed health services. Even so, there are still people who feel dissatisfied with government performance due to untargeted aid, high prices of basic necessities, threats to freedom of expression and rising fuel prices. He detailed the level of satisfaction with government performance in the health sector at around 75.6%, education at 74.7%, defense and security at 72.5%, the social and culture at 71.8%. In the field of politics and national stability, about 71.2%, law enforcement 64.2% and economy 62.8%. “This is a comparison of areas of satisfaction with government performance, with the highest being health, education, defence, social and culture, and national stability above 70 Percent below 70% is law enforcement and economics,” he said. Not only that, the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government is also considered to have succeeded in solving a number of problems, such as building infrastructure and bridges, affordable health services, maintaining inter-religious harmony, affordable education, solving the problem of frequent power cuts. , tourism development, administrative public services. , agriculture and plantations, to the sea. Respondents also had to answer questions in the form of “what allows you to evaluate performance positively/well? President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin?” No less than 18.6% said that the construction of national projects in the regions, the President/Vice President’s working visits to the regions were 16.4%, the installation of presidential billboards containing the program socialization was 13.2% and government assistance programs were evenly distributed 12.8% percent. There were different types of programs produced during the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government. However, the community most appreciates direct cash assistance which reaches 25.1%, Healthy Indonesia cards 20.9%, Smart Indonesia cards 9.9%, pre-employment cards 9.2%, construction of toll roads 4.6%, distribution of land certificates 3.3%, realization of village finance 2.7%, to manage the COVID-19 pandemic about 2.2%. The Poltracking Indonesia survey was conducted from April 9-15, 2023 with 1,220 respondents selected in February, March and April 2023 for face-to-face interviews. The survey was conducted using a multistage random sampling method with a margin of error of +2.9% at a 95% confidence level. source: Between In the list below, what is your favorite cell phone?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rtu1n4377/tingkat-kepuasan-terhadap-pemerintahan-jokowimaruf-capai-747-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

