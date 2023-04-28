Politics
Xi Jinping’s telephone diplomacy with Volodymyr Zelensky only serves what is in China’s interest
Sophie YanTelegraph.co.uk
Xi Jinping’s long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already proved useful for Beijing at a time when its relations are deteriorating with many foreign countries.
Without putting much skin in the game, the call gave China another chance to trumpet its position as a responsible major country, a theme that state media now repeats.
Sending a special envoy from Beijing for Eurasian affairs is a low-stakes move, not publicized enough to accomplish much, and not publicized enough to be embarrassing if the visit fails. At best, the envoy will likely bring a message and test the waters.
But the phone call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Zelensky has already benefited Beijing.
The third paragraph of Kyiv’s reading of the appeal reaffirmed Ukraine’s unwavering stance on adherence to the one China policy.
Beijing’s One China policy designates Taiwan, an island nation with a democratically elected government, as Chinese territory.
Taipei rejects those claims, a flashpoint that threatens to tip it into war, and which many experts already fear could be reminiscent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Successfully pushing Ukraine, a country currently defending its own territory, to continue to side with China in its ambition to annex Taiwan is perhaps the biggest indication of the power Beijing has.
The hour-long phone call also serves as a convenient distraction from the diplomatic uproar sparked by recent remarks by China’s Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and all other former Soviet republics.
Mr. Lus gaffe raised uncertainty about China’s ambition to play a mediating role between Ukraine and Russia.
China is quick to point out that unlike diplomatic Beijing, the United States is supplying arms to Ukraine and thus adding fuel to the fire.
Mr. Xis is the only major government on good terms with Russia, positioning it as a potential middleman with Ukraine. He has, after all, managed to negotiate a near-impossible: the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iranian and Saudi rivals after a seven-year freeze. But whether or not Beijing does so depends on whether it proves favorable to Chinese interests. (Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.ie/opinion/analysis/xi-jinpings-telephone-diplomacy-with-volodymyr-zelensky-serves-only-whats-in-chinas-interest/a1589309468.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets bail in mutiny case
- Xi Jinping’s telephone diplomacy with Volodymyr Zelensky only serves what is in China’s interest
- PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity
- BBC chief resigns amid furor over his role in Boris Johnson loan
- The level of satisfaction with the Jokowi-Maruf government reached 74.7%
- Brexiteers postponed as UK dampens bonfire of EU legislation – POLITECO
- French actress Eva Green wins $1 million for a ‘B movie’
- No. 13 men’s tennis host No. 40 Cornell in regular season finale
- Hey fashion friend, what’s the perfect travel shoe?
- Statement of the prime minister, the minister for the National Day of Mourning
- Aamir Ali on entering Bollywood: It would have been easier if I was a newcomer than to be someone who has done TV | Bollywood
- Driving healthcare innovation in a turbulent economy