Xi Jinping’s telephone diplomacy with Volodymyr Zelensky only serves what is in China’s interest

Xi Jinping’s long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already proved useful for Beijing at a time when its relations are deteriorating with many foreign countries.

Without putting much skin in the game, the call gave China another chance to trumpet its position as a responsible major country, a theme that state media now repeats.

Sending a special envoy from Beijing for Eurasian affairs is a low-stakes move, not publicized enough to accomplish much, and not publicized enough to be embarrassing if the visit fails. At best, the envoy will likely bring a message and test the waters.

But the phone call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Zelensky has already benefited Beijing.

The third paragraph of Kyiv’s reading of the appeal reaffirmed Ukraine’s unwavering stance on adherence to the one China policy.

Beijing’s One China policy designates Taiwan, an island nation with a democratically elected government, as Chinese territory.

Taipei rejects those claims, a flashpoint that threatens to tip it into war, and which many experts already fear could be reminiscent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Successfully pushing Ukraine, a country currently defending its own territory, to continue to side with China in its ambition to annex Taiwan is perhaps the biggest indication of the power Beijing has.

The hour-long phone call also serves as a convenient distraction from the diplomatic uproar sparked by recent remarks by China’s Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and all other former Soviet republics.

Mr. Lus gaffe raised uncertainty about China’s ambition to play a mediating role between Ukraine and Russia.

China is quick to point out that unlike diplomatic Beijing, the United States is supplying arms to Ukraine and thus adding fuel to the fire.

Mr. Xis is the only major government on good terms with Russia, positioning it as a potential middleman with Ukraine. He has, after all, managed to negotiate a near-impossible: the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iranian and Saudi rivals after a seven-year freeze. But whether or not Beijing does so depends on whether it proves favorable to Chinese interests.