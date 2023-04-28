Putin backs Erdogan two weeks before crucial elections in Turkey





need each other Analysts say Erdogan and Putin need each other. Turkey offers Russia a gateway to the West and helps Ankara stabilize its economy at a time when it faces monetary difficulties. Paying Russia in rubles for some of the imported gas relieves Turkish policymakers to keep the pound stabilized and prevent another wave of price hikes ahead of next year’s election, Bloomberg said. But Turkey has to toe a delicate line in balancing its close ties with Moscow and its membership in NATO as well as the position of the alliances in the war in Ukraine. Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom has built the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and Thursday’s ceremony saw the first loading of nuclear fuel into the first power unit at the site in southern Turkey’s Mersin province . This is a landmark project, Putin said. This brings both mutual economic benefits and, of course, helps strengthen the multifaceted partnership between our two states. Putin described Akkuyu as the biggest nuclear construction project in the world and noted that this would mean Turkey would have to import less Russian natural gas in the future. But Turkey will have the advantage of a country that has its own nuclear energy, and nuclear energy, as you know, is one of the cheapest, he added. Erdogan thanked Putin for his support for Akkuyu, adding: We will take steps to build a second and third nuclear power plants in Turkey as soon as possible. Turkey is a member of NATO but Erdogan managed to maintain cordial relations with Putin despite the war in Ukraine. Last year, Turkey helped negotiate an agreement with the United Nations that saw the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports. In a phone call ahead of the ceremony in Akkuyu, Erdogan and Putin also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish leadership office said. Putin, keen to create new markets for Russian hydrocarbons outside Europe, traditionally Moscow’s main customer, reiterated his call for Turkey to become a regional gas hub to supply natural gas to foreign buyers interested in market prices. The $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt (MW) project at Akkuyu involves the construction of four reactors that will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civilian nuclear power. We plan to complete the physical launch (of the plant) next year so that we can produce electricity on a regular basis from 2025, as we have agreed, said Andrei Likhachev, the boss of Rosatom, in Mersin before the ceremony.

