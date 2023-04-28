Lalu Prasad is ready to campaign for another election

On April 11, a day before meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and then the main Congress leaders, Lalu Prasad Yadav told me that there was no way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

“People are fed up [Prime Minister] The lies and bad governance of Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar is on the right track to unite opposition parties,” Lalu said.

Rashtriya supremo Janata Dal told me he was confident Nitish would remain steadfast in his role. It makes no sense to talk about Nitish leaving the grand alliance. The people as a whole are united against Modi. It is now the duty of all opposition parties to respond to the wishes of the people…after all, the people are the masters of the parties,” he said.

What seems to have given Lalu the confidence to predict the fall of the Modi government in 2024 is the convergence of all parties, especially Congress, around the caste census. Another issue is the advocacy for the abolition of supreme courts mandate a 50% cap on job booking quota.

While Lalu spoke extensively with this correspondent as part of Lok Sabha polls in 2024, sources close to him and Nitish said the two who got their start in the JP movement of the 1970s are also watching from after the Karnataka assembly elections. .

Lalu is today one of the most ardent defenders of the Mandal Commission. He was at the forefront of implementing the Mandal Commission report in 1990, guaranteeing a 27% quota for the backward classes in government jobs. The then opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajiv Gandhi, vehemently opposed it. The Congress dubbed the BJP and the Mandal Commission supporting parties as Communal and Castist respectively for over 30 years until Rahul Gandhi decisively corrected his father (Rajiv) during his campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 17.

When we talk about the distribution of wealth and power, the first step should be to know the population of each caste, Rahul said and called for the removal from the Supreme Court’s mandate of a 50% cap on reservations. ‘job.

He said emphatically that reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections should be commensurate with their population.

Two days later, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister asking to conduct the national caste census. And now former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has promised to raise the reservation limit from 50% to 75% if elected to office.

My letter to the Prime Minister requesting the publication of the socio-economic census of castes. A regular decennial census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not been carried out. We demand that it be done immediately and that a full caste census be an integral part of it. pic.twitter.com/eoL52gRFC1 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 17, 2023

So the Karnataka polls are going to be a test for what is called social justice politics that the big old party which was non-committal until Rahuls Kolar’s declaration adopted it and synchronized with the parties regional like Samajwadi party, RJD, Janata Dal (United) and others on the issue.

Caste census

The question of the census of castes appeared as the glue to unite Lalus RJD and Nitishs JD(U) after the two acrimonious separations in 2017. Under the leadership of his father Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav, then leader of the opposition in the assembly of Bihar, first demanded that the Nitish government in 2021 push for caste census at national level and then do the same at state level.

Nitish then got a resolution to that effect passed in the state assembly and sent an all-party delegation to the prime minister, lobbying for the same. BJP’s discomfort with Nitish has increased and simultaneously the closeness between Nitish and Tejashwi has also increased.

In June 2022, Nitish visited the home of Rabri Devis for a iftar party and Tejashwi visited the JD(U) iftar party a few days later.

On August 9, 2022, Nitish dropped the BJP and joined the Bihar grand alliance, calling on opposition parties to unite against Narendra Modi.

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav also raised the tone for carrying out caste census nationwide. Nitish and Tejashwi met Akhilesh in Lucknow on April 25. Akhilesh met Lalu at the home of the latter’s daughter and MP Misa Bhartis Pandara Park, New Delhi on April 26.

It can be safe to say that Lalu, Nitish, Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi are almost on the same page on the issue of census and caste reservation.

Their main focus (Lalus and Nitishs) is the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, but they are watching the Karnataka polls carefully. They strongly believe that the Congress victory in Karnataka, if it happens, will be a wake-up call for parties trying to build a strong narrative around social justice against the BJP’s radical Hindutva, a senior BJP official has said. RJD.

Sugar cane

Amid opposition unity efforts, Lalu Prasad Yadav came to Patna today, Friday, for the first time after his kidney transplant on December 5 last year. Contrary to the perception that is gaining ground that he would leave the political limelight, Lalu is full of zeal to return.

According to family sources, he had planted a piece of sugarcane at Misa Bhartis Pandara Park before flying to Singapore for a kidney transplant in November last year. He said, a family member told me, The sugar cane should be growing when I come back after my operation. I’ll bite it when I get back.

When Lalu returned in March, the first thing he did was pick up the sugar cane and eat it. I’m fine now. I will gain strength to campaign against BJP in the 2024 elections,” Lalu told me with a laugh.

The wood pot cannot be held on the burner again and again. It’s time for Narendra Modi to go, the RJD boss said in his inimitable style, signing.

NalinVerma is a veteran journalist, media educator and freelance researcher in social anthropology.