Dispatch from Ukraine: Zelensky-Xi appeal improves wartime relations with China, but path to peace with Russia still unclear

Ukrainian law students and young lawyers report to JURIST on developments in and affecting Ukraine. This dispatch is from Yulii Kozub, a law student at the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. He’s dropping it off from Vienna.

Wednesday’s phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is one of the most significant recent events on the international scene. As China is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a major economy, the conversation with the Chinese leader was extremely important for Ukraine. Zelensky and Xi discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, where Russia continues to carry out military operations against Ukrainian troops. They also discussed economic cooperation, post-war reconstruction in Ukraine and security in the Asia-Pacific region.



President Zelensky particularly emphasized the theme of Ukrainian sovereignty and the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukrainian territories. The president stressed that China has an important role to play in supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a world leader.

“I had a long and meaningful telephone conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. I believe that this, together with the appointment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelensky said. The Ukrainian President also stressed that all countries should refrain from supporting Russia, especially in terms of military-technical cooperation and the supply of armaments. “Any support, even partial, that Russia receives turns into a continuation of its aggression, into a new refusal of peace. The less support Russia receives, the sooner the war will end and peace will return to international relations,” Zelensky said.

“The political basis of Sino-Ukrainian relations is mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese leader said. This statement by Xi drew attention to the recent interview with the Chinese ambassador to France, which caused considerable outrage. Lu Shae questioned the sovereignty of countries that were once part of the Soviet Union and doubted that Crimea belonged to Ukraine. In response, France, Ukraine and the Baltic states issued strong statements condemning the Chinese diplomat’s position. Lu Shae said the former Soviet republics have no effective status in international law, as there is no international agreement that would materialize their status as sovereign countries. Regarding Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, he said that this issue depends on how it is perceived and that Crimea has belonged to Russia from the very beginning. In addition, Lu Shae called for an end to “disputes” over post-Soviet borders. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a special statement saying that China respects the status of sovereign states after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The statement by the Chinese ambassador caused a serious scandal within the international community and provoked negative reactions from several States. Bloomberg reports that the Chinese Embassy in France deleted the transcript of the interview with the ambassador from its WeChat account. The interview was not published on the embassy’s official website.

This situation once again highlights the lack of unified vision of the Chinese authorities before the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of 2023, many requests have been made to Beijing for a phone call from the Ukrainian side. President Zelenskyy even expressed a desire to meet Xi Jinping at a major press conference held on February 24, 2023, the day the Chinese Foreign Ministry made its position on the war public. But instead of a phone conversation, Xi Jinping visited Moscow on March 21 of the same year. On the same day, Zelenskyy met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Kyiv and signed a statement on a distinctive global partnership. The statement stressed the need to “peacefully resolve issues” in the Taiwan Strait region, which directly referred to the rejection of any attempt by China to take control of Taiwan through military means. During these talks, Zelenskyy reiterated his support for the “one China” principle, which means that the Ukrainian government will not recognize Taiwan as independent. However, there is nothing sensational about it, as it is the position of many countries around the world.

According to the Xinhua news agency, China will send a special envoy to Ukraine for negotiations aimed at “resolving the conflict”. Interestingly, China calls the war in Ukraine a “conflict” in its statements. It was also announced that the head of the special delegation will be former Chinese ambassador to Russia Li Hui.

On April 26, the President of Ukraine appointed Pavlo Ryabikin as Ukraine’s new ambassador to China. Ukraine’s ambassador to China has not been in place since the recall of the previous ambassador in 2022, following Ukraine’s decision to expel a Chinese diplomat over espionage allegations.

I believe this conversation between Zelensky and Xi will result in increased cooperation between the two countries. But that does not take anything away from Beijing’s 14 months of silence on the war, the repeated use of the expression “Ukrainian crisis”, Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow and the relay by Chinese media of Russian propaganda. about the war and the benefits China derives from cheap Russian oil and other resources. The latter, by the way, does not mean that China has not taken the opportunity to profit from it.