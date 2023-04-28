BBC chief Richard Sharp resigns over Boris Johnson loan scandal | News

Richard Sharp, outgoing chairman of the national broadcaster, is a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor.

The BBC chairman has resigned after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in securing a loan for Boris Johnson.

The state-funded national broadcaster has come under political pressure after it was revealed Richard Sharp helped arrange the former prime minister’s line of credit in early 2021 weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the recommendation of the government.

The guarantor of the 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit was businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnsons who founded a chain of private schools in Canada.

The deal was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and the senior British official to discuss Blyth’s offer of financial aid.

Johnson was then the leader of the Conservative Party as well as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Al Jazeeras London reporter Andrew Simmons said the scandal is a serious blow to the BBC’s credibility.

It is considered a fine, fair and impartial institution, he said. Journalists feel pretty bad about it. It’s not over yet, it’s not going to end with Sharp’s resignation.

A report on the episode by senior counsel Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found Sharp failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.

There is a risk that it will look like Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he helped the former prime minister in a private financial matter, Heppinstall wrote in his report.

There may well have been a risk of perception that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former prime minister, if appointed, he said.

Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while a search for a successor was made.

He said he inadvertently broke disclosure rules and was leaving to put the interests of the BBC first.

I think this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to remain in office until the end of my term, he said.

Sharp is the latest in a series of politicians and civil servants toppled thanks to their association with Johnson, who became prime minister in 2019 and led the UK out of the European Union the following year.

Johnson was forced to resign last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.

Sunak spared a tough decision

Sharp’s resignation spares the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, from having to decide whether to fire him.

Sunak, a former banker who once worked under Sharp at Goldman Sachs, has tried to restore government stability after three tumultuous years under Johnson and seven roller-coaster weeks under successor Liz Truss, who resigned in September after her plans economic tax cuts have caused financial chaos.

Opposition politicians have accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC and demanded that the government be stripped of power to appoint BBC chiefs.

The breach has done incalculable damage to the BBC’s reputation and severely undermined its independence due to Tory sleaze and cronyism, said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell.

Sunak declined to comment on Sharp’s potential replacement, saying there is an established nomination process.

The Loan Inquiry is the latest uncomfortable episode for the century-old BBC, which is funded by an annual license fee of 159 pounds ($200) paid by all television-owning households and overseen by a council that includes both contestants from the BBC and government appointees. .