A Gift to 2 Crore People PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Transmitters





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 18 states and 2 union territories of the country. During the inauguration, PM Modi said the transmitters are a gift to 2 million people who will soon have access to the facility. “Today, this expansion of All India Radio’s FM service is an important step towards the future of All India FM. This launch of All India Radio’s 91 FM transmission is like a gift to 2 million people from 85 districts of country,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI. He also said the transmitters will play a key role in disseminating timely weather information and will prove useful for women’s self-help groups. “Whether it’s delivering timely information, weather forecasts for agriculture, or connecting women’s self-help groups to new markets, these FM transmitters will play a key role. The infotainment of the FM has a lot of value,” the prime minister said. Underlining the importance of technology, the Prime Minister said it was important that everyone had access to affordable technology that his government was working hard to achieve. “Our government is continuously working on democratizing technology. Every citizen should be able to afford and have access to technology. We are. All India Radio has a vision to connect the nation. Affordability of mobile devices and packages of data has enabled wide access to information,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The technological revolution has led to shaping radio and FM in a new way. Radio has not become obsolete. Through FM and online podcasts, it has become a new avatar. Digital India has given it new new listeners available on DTH services Both FM and DTH radio showed a window into the future of digital India, the Prime Minister further said at the inauguration.

