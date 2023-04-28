Buenos Aires Weather | Edward Porter: What Xi Jinping Wants in Latin America

How worried should Washington be about China’s growing footprint in Latin America?

The new generation of left-wing governments in the region are keen for it to develop further, excited by the prospect that the Asian giant could provide a viable path to economic development, one that offers the added allure of circumventing their ancient enemy. swear, the United States. What Brazil wants to propose to China is that we have to build a hundred things, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva said when he arrived in China last month. As Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said, the goal is to reindustrialize Brazil in partnership with Chinese capital.

Chinese activity in the region is changing. The narrow focus on access to South America’s vast natural resources, which guided its investments during the first decade and a half of the century, has expanded to a portfolio that includes businesses in the production of renewable energy, telecommunications, electricity distribution and even carpooling. . The national security apparatus of the United States is definitely getting anxious. As Army General Laura Richardson, head of the United States Southern Command, said. in congressional testimony last monthChina’s incursions represent a strategic risk that we cannot accept or ignore.

And yet, the pattern of Chinese activity in Latin America suggests that both of these scenarios are a bit overstretched. Xi Jinping has no reason to reindustrialize Brazil. And China’s myriad of investments in Latin America are still relatively small and far too scattered to warrant fears of a hostile juggernaut blowing down the neck of the United States across the southern border. As David Dollar, a former China expert at the World Bank and the US Treasury who is now at the Brookings Institution, has said, it is a misunderstanding to think that there is a China Inc that directs the decisions of investment.

What does China want for its money? Enrique Dussel Peters, coordinator of the Chinese investment database compiled by the University Network for Latin America and the Caribbean on China, indicates a clear change in geographical and sectoral composition.

The share of investment in commodities has steadily declined, dropping from around 95% in the five years 2005 to 2009 to just over 41% in the last three years. China is still interested in energy, but it is no longer just focused on fossil fuels, with more and more money being poured into solar and wind generation. Investments in local services from the Lima electricity network to Club Med in Santo Domingo have increased from just over 1% of total investment during the period 2005-2009 to just under 35% in 2020 -2022.

As the industrial orientation has changed, the regional footprint of Chinese capital has also changed. In the first five years of the century, Brazil attracted some 77% of all Chinese direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean. Last year, he only shot 47.5%. Mexico’s share, meanwhile, rose from 11% to 21%. Argentinians have gone from almost nothing to 26%.

It is natural for Chinese money to generate excitement, especially in a context where American companies like Ford are leaving Brazil and Sempra Energy are leaving Peru. China’s net direct investment in Latin America has exceeded that of the United States in recent years. It has become by far the largest export market in South America. We are in another era of potential boom, notes Cynthia Sanborn of the Center for China and Asia-Pacific Studies at the Universidad del Pacfico in Peru. The global energy transition is underway and Latin America is a site for many strategic minerals.

In March, Honduras abandoned Taiwan to establish diplomatic relations with the mainland. In Paraguay, the last South American country to keep an embassy in Taipei, leading opposition candidate Efran Herrrera said he would also make the switch if he won on Sunday. Last year, President Alberto Fernndez signed Argentina on Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, joining 20 other Latin American countries in exchange for US$23.7 billion in planned projects and investments in China.

And yet, history does not match Brasilia’s dreams or Washington’s fears. Direct investment from China does not necessarily seek to industrialize Latin America, it seeks access to raw materials, said Dussel Peters. But transactions in recent years show a growing focus on domestic markets. The old logic that Chinese investment buys mines for minerals, and ports and railways to ship them now works alongside another motivation: finding new, less developed markets in which to expand. This applies as much to Didi’s move to Mexico, Colombia and Brazil as to China Yangtze Power Cos’ purchase of much of Lima’s power grid from Sempra.

What about industrial development? Mexico benefited a bit investments by Chinese manufacturers trying to circumvent the new American tariff barriers against Chinese products. But other than that, there is little valuable evidence: less than 20% of Chinese investment in the region over the past three years has gone to manufacturing.

Certainly the world’s largest producer of lithium-ion batteries is likely to be extremely interested in exploiting Latin America’s vast lithium deposits. Yet there is some distance between this and the aspiration for an industrial renaissance on the back of Chinese money.

Earlier this year Argentinas Fernndez said on Chinese television that every time I speak with a Chinese investor I insist that if we are going to exploit lithium, we transform the lithium into batteries and export the batteries and not the raw lithium. Yet while Chinese investors have poured billions into lithium mining projects in Argentina since 2018, so far there are no investment in a lithium-ion battery.

Fernandez’s dream doesn’t fit well with Beijing’s Made in China 2025 strategy to improve its cutting-edge manufacturing. He and Lula could recall the dizzying days of the turn of this century, when China’s appetite for raw materials helped propel a good decade of rapid economic growth in South America. Even before China slowed down and South American economies collapsed, fears had set in that the embrace of Asian manufacturing power was deindustrializing their economies, undermining their industrial base while fueling demand for their raw materials. raw.

Washington, meanwhile, might want to reassess the fear with which it reacts to every Chinese move. Evan Ellis, who teaches Latin American studies at the US Army War College Strategic Studies Institute, suggests that over the past 20 years China has pursued one goal in Latin America: the ability to promote its own prosperity.

This would encompass everything from securing access to food for its people and natural resources for its industrial development, to finding markets in which to capture added value for Chinese companies, to perhaps even buying goodwill and setting up political systems in the region to ensure no one is left standing in the way China pursues its goals.

It is true that state-owned enterprises account for around 70% of Chinese direct investment in Latin America. One could justify a story about the Chinese state moving into the region. But the diversity of sectors and individual players from Huawei to ride-sharing giant Didi suggests that the argument that China is building a strategic arsenal of investments south of the border is somewhat overstated. There is a lot of competition between different Chinese bureaucracies and state-owned companies, Dollar said. I don’t think there is a master plan.

by Eduardo Porter, Bloomberg