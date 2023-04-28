Richard Sharp was Boris Johnson’s toxic legacy, never again should politicians choose a boss for the BBC | Jonathan Freeland

A A piece of advice for anyone who’s worked hard to earn a reputation they cherish: if Boris Johnson gets close, if he gets close, run a mile. Richard Sharp is the latest proof that, even outside of office, Johnson continues to act as a reputation napalm, spoiling careers and spoiling good names.

Sharp joins a long list that includes Christopher Geidt, who had the poisonous task of serving as Johnsons adviser on ethics; Allegra Stratton, who the former Prime Minister claimed had made him sick by joking about a party in Downing Street, even though he had attended several of them himself; and former rising star civil servant and current Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, quoted this week as I said of Johnson, I don’t know what more I can do to stand up to a lying prime minister. Each entered Johnson’s circle as a respected figure; each has been diminished by their contact with the inverse Midas, the man who rots all he touches.

One question left by Sharp’s resignation as BBC chairman is: what took him so long? He hardly needed to wait for today’s report from Adam Heppinstall KC, with his verdict that Sharp’s failure to disclose its role in brokering an 800,000 loan deal for Johnson represented a violation of the code of governance, to know that he could not continue to work. whose determining duty is to maintain the independence of the BBC. As former chief executive John Birt said a month ago, Sharp was not suited for the role, thanks to negotiating a loan for the Prime Minister at exactly the same time as his BBC bid . It was the comfort of this arrangement that made him unsuitable, and I wish the cabinet secretary had called him. (The Cabinet Secretary being Case, serially Midased by Johnson.)

According to those inside the BBC, Sharp had been a capable chairman. But the way he was appointed meant he could never do the job properly. Witness last month, the dispute over Gary Linekers’ tweet, targeting Suella Bravermans’ language on migrants. It was a time when you could expect the chairman to lead from the front, explaining publicly either why impartiality is at the heart of the BBC’s mission, or why it was vital that the BBC did not succumb to government pressure, or both. Instead, Sharp was mute and invisible, too hopelessly compromised as the man who helped bail out a financially incontinent Tory prime minister to say a word.

It’s baffling that all of this didn’t occur to Sharp himself long ago, including early on when he submitted his application and had to identify any real conflicts of interest. or perceived. The fact that he did not mention his role in the Johnson loan, even though he had discussed the matter with Case, suggests that he knew it looked bad that it would give the impression that Mr. Sharp would not be independent of the former prime minister. , if appointed, as Heppinstall says. Given that he knew the importance of perceived, as well as actual, neutrality to the BBC, that silence was itself disqualifying.

Many have been diminished by their contact with Boris Johnson the Reverse Midas, the man who rots everything he touches. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/PA

His reluctant statement of resignation suggests the penny still hasn’t gone down. Dominic Raab may have started a fad for passive-aggressive Friday starts, as Sharp insisted his rule violation was inadvertent and not material. Yet he invited our admiration for his decision to put the interests of the BBC first since this matter could well be a distraction from the good work of the corporations if I remained in office. Uh, yes, just a little. Again, if Sharp’s concern was preventing a distraction, he should have left when this story broke. As things stand, there are still several questions to be answered, including whether Johnson shouldn’t have recused himself of the appointment process on the grounds that he had a flagrant conflict of interest, given that he knew that Sharp had helped him with the loan.

What is needed now is not just a new BBC chair, but a new way of doing things. Although he had not become involved in Johnson’s personal finances, Sharp was hardly a nonpartisan figure. He is a long-standing and highly valued Conservative Party donor to the tune of 400,000. Certainly political parties, including Labor, have been appointing allies and cronies to this role since the 1960s, but the practice must cease. lineker distilled the case well: The president of the BBC should not be chosen by the government in place. Not now, never.

It goes further than the BBC: there are a host of public jobs that might appear to be independently appointed, but are quietly filled at the nod or whim of Downing Street. But it is with the BBC that independence matters a lot. To understand why, look across the Atlantic.

This week’s announcement by Joe Biden that he will seek a second term has had to fight for media attention with the firing of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. This is because Carlson had become second only to Donald Trump in terms of influence on the Republican Party, able to bend senior elected officials and aspiring presidential candidates to his program and his ideological obsessions, even by integrating previously marginal and racist ideas like the grand replacement theorywith its claim of a deliberate, if shadowy, plot to replace white Americans with a more diverse and flexible electorate.

Fox News itself, with its repeated amplification of the whopper of a stolen election, is partly responsible for why almost two-thirds of Republican voters don’t believe a demonstrable fact: that Biden was elected in a free and fair contest in 2020. America today is a land of epistemic tribalism: knowledge is not shared across society, but rather depends on political affiliation. There are red status facts and blue status facts, and which you think depends on the media you consume, the social media accounts you follow, the TV networks you watch.

In Britain, efforts have been made to lead us down this dark path. There are now partisan and polemical television stations, desperate to do to Britain what Fox did to America. And Johnson was Trumpian in his disregard for the truth, determined to create a world of Brexit facts that would exist in opposition to the true. But if those efforts largely failed, and if Johnson was ultimately undone by his lies, it was partly because of the stubborn persistence in this country of a source of information considered by most people to be, yes, flawed. and, yes, inconsistent, but overall reliable and fair. Trust levels in the BBC are no longer what they used to be, and this demands urgent attention, but it is nonetheless striking that, according to a study by the Reuters Institute, in addition to local news, BBC News is the most trusted information brand in the USA. It seems that in an intensely polarized landscape, people crave a nonpartisan source.

The BBC must be defended and this process begins with governments treating it as the state-funded broadcaster rather, it is the state broadcaster that some mistakenly imagine. It means giving up the power to choose your boss and pushing out the politicians. The BBC is such a precious thing that we may not fully appreciate it until it is gone.