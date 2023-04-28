Donald Trump kisses Jan 6 defendant who wants Pence executed





MANCHESTER, NH Former President Donald Trump kissed a defendant January 6 at a dinner party during a Thursday night campaign stop, calling out the woman, who served time in prison for her actions in the attack of the Capitol and wants former Vice President Mike Pence executed for treason, “great.”

The appearance came the same day Pence testified before a federal grand jury as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to annul the 2020 presidential election and stay in office.

Micki Larson-Olson, a QAnon supporter who has said she views Trump as the “real president,” was convicted last year of unlawfully trespassing on Capitol grounds. On Thursday evening, she met Trump for the first time at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester.

On Jan. 6, Larson-Olson scaled the scaffolding set up for Joe Biden’s inauguration and held on when police attempted to remove him; she later bragged on social media and in an interview that it took six officers to fire her. Larson-Olson told NBC News that she “refused” to leave the platform and had “absolutely no regrets” about her actions that day.

My only regret is that I wasn’t stronger, that I couldn’t last longer, Larson-Olson told NBC News in an hour-long interview Friday. She said she told the officers they were going to have to shoot her to get her off the platform. You can shoot me, for all I care, I’m not going down those damn stairs,” Larson-Olson told officers.

Larson-Olson said she believes members of Congress who voted to certify Biden’s presidential election should be executed.

Former President Donald Trump greets Micki Larson-Olson during his visit to the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, NH on Thursday. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The punishment for treason is death, according to the Constitution, Larson-Olson said. I believe that every person, every person who has stolen a voice from our collective voice of “We the people, of the people, for the people, by the people”, deserves death, and nothing less than that.

Larson-Olson added that she would like a Mike Pence front seat run” and that he should be the “No. 1” person on his list of those who have committed treason.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a Pence spokesperson.

The meeting comes as Trump said he could pardon those accused of the Capitol attack and just a month after he opened a campaign rally with a song performed by the ‘J6 Choir’ made up of Jan. 6 defendants. who are incarcerated awaiting trial.

Larson-Olson said she traveled nearly 2,000 miles from Abilene, Texas to see Trump in New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Larson-Olson was introduced to Trump as ‘January 6,’ and he signed the backpack she said she was carrying with her that day and gave up her past security so he can kiss her. Listen, hang in there, Trump said, calling her a great woman “and kissing her on the cheek. Trump said it was so wrong what was done to the January 6 patriots.

“If I had to imagine what it would be like to kiss Jesus Christ, not that I’m saying President Trump is Jesus Christ, but, you know, if I had to imagine what it would be like to kiss Jesus Christ, that’s what it was like for me,” Larson-Olson said. “It was so personal and intimate.”

Larson-Olson said she was released from prison last month after serving more than 160 days and was often placed in more restrictive confinement due to her refusal to comply with Covid protocols. She said she would do it again because she believes Trump is the real president.

“They could have pushed me into this for the rest of my life,” Larson-Olson said. She said the judge sentenced her because she had no regrets about what happened on January 6.

Larson-Olsen is among a handful of Jan. 6 defendants who were detained at the scene during the Capitol attack, though court documents suggest she was never formally arrested given the chaos of the day. While most of the more than 1,000 people charged in connection with the attack went to federal court in DC, the Larson-Olsons case went to a jury in DC Superior Court.

Charging documents in the case say that, in an interview at her Airbnb in Washington on January 19, 2021, Larson-Olson “told officers it took six police officers to get her off the scaffolding” and that she was “holding on to the scaffolding as officers attempted to pull her down.” Larson-Olson also said “she did not comply with their instructions to stand, so officers l ‘dragged her on the ground away from the scaffolding, then left her there”.

“NEVER felt BRIGHTER, STRONGER IN MY ENTIRE LIFE,” Larson-Olson wrote on Facebook on the night of Jan. 6, saying she resisted police and planned to return to the Capitol. “I WAS TAKEN TO MANY STAIRCASE FIGHTS BY THE COPS AFTER I WAS GASED. It’s all good. I’ll be back tomorrow.”

Larson-Olson was convicted and Superior Court Judge Michael O’Keefe sentenced her to 180 days in prison in September 2022.

Ryan J. Reilly reported from Washington and Olympia Sonnier from Manchester.

Ryan J. Reilly

Olympia Sonnier

Vaughn Hillyard and Jonathan Allen contributed.

