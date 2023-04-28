Pence testifies before grand jury on Trump’s efforts to retain power





Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before the grand jury on Thursday to hear evidence of former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, a person briefed told about it, testifying in a criminal investigation that could shape the legal and political fate of his former boss and possible 2024 rival.

Mr. Pence spent more than five hours behind closed doors in Washington federal district court during an appearance after being subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury earlier this year.

As the target of an intense pressure campaign in the final days of 2020 and early 2021 by Mr. Trump to convince him to play a critical role in blocking or delaying Congressional certification of the victory of Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Pence is considered a key witness in the investigation.

Mr Pence, who is expected to soon decide to challenge Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pushed back against Mr Trumps demands that he use his role as Senate speaker in certifying Electoral College results to derail the final step to affirm Mr. Bidens’ victory.

Mr. Pences’ advisers had discussions with Justice Department officials last year about their testimony in their criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump and a number of his allies broke federal law by trying to keep Mr. Trump in power. But the talks broke down, leading prosecutors to seek a subpoena for Mr Pence’s testimony.

Both Mr Pence and Mr Trump tried to fight the subpoena, with the former vice president saying it violated the Constitution’s speech or debate clause given his role in overseeing the certification of the election results on January 6, 2021, and Mr. Trump claiming their discussions were covered by executive privilege.

Mr. Trump’s efforts to block testimony based on claims of executive privilege have been rebuffed by the courts. Mr. Pence partially won in his efforts to prevent or limit his testimony; the chief justice overseeing the grand jury ruled that he would not have to discuss matters related to his role as Senate president on Jan. 6, but would have to testify to any potential criminality by Mr. Trump.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night rejected an emergency attempt by Mr. Trump to stop Mr. Pences’ testimony, allowing testimony to continue Thursday.

Mr. Trump’s effort to retain the presidency after his defeat at the polls and how that led to the assault on the Capitol is at the center of one of two federal criminal investigations overseen by Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. Mr. Smith is also managing the parallel investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Mr. Smith has collected evidence on a wide range of activities by Mr. Trump and his allies after Election Day in 2020. They include a plan to gather lists of alternate voters from a number of Swing states that could be proposed by Mr. Trump. as he contested the Electoral College results. They also encompass a review of whether Mr Trump defrauded donors by soliciting contributions to combat voter fraud, although he has been repeatedly told there is no evidence that the election had been stolen from him.

A Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, Fani T. Willis, also gathered evidence into whether Mr. Trump engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the state’s election results, and reported that she would announce any indictments this summer.

Mr. Pence’s reluctance to go along with Mr. Trump’s plan to block or delay certification of the election result infuriated Mr. Trump, who assaulted his vice president privately and publicly on Jan. 6.

Mr. Pence then became the target of the pro-Trump crowd that swarmed the Capitol building that day, some chanting Hang Mike Pence! as they moved around the complex. Someone brought in a fake gallows that was outside the building.

It is unclear what testimony Mr. Pence provided on Thursday. But prosecutors were surely interested in Mr. Pence’s accounts of his interactions with Mr. Trump and Trump advisers, including John Eastman, a lawyer who has promoted the idea that they could use the Congressional certification process on January 6 to give Mr. Trump a chance to stay in office.

That plan hinged on Mr. Pence using his role as Senate Speaker to delay the process. But Mr. Pence’s lead attorney and outside advisers have concluded that the vice president lacks the legal authority to do so.

Mr. Pence described some of his conversations with Mr. Trump in his memoir, So Help Me God.

Mr. Pence described in the book how Mr. Trump worked with Mr. Eastman to force him to do something the vice president was clear he could not and would not do. He wrote that on the morning of January 6, Mr. Trump again tried to bludgeon him during a phone call.

You’re going to be a wimp, the president told the vice president. If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago!

Some of Mr. Pences’ aides have appeared before the grand jury before, in addition to providing in-depth testimony last year to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and what led up to it.

